Lionel Messi, Harry Kane, Jude Bellingham: The big transfer moves that could happen this summer

Ahead of the transfer window, the Sky Sports News reporters give you the rundown of the biggest deals that could happen this summer.

Harry Kane

Image: Harry Kane is approaching the final year of his contract

Harry Kane is highly likely to dominate the summer transfer news agenda, due largely to his contract at Tottenham only having a year to remain.

Kane made no secret of his desire to look for another challenge in the summer of 2021 - one that bore a more realistic chance of securing the trophies that have eluded him at Spurs - and he was the subject of bids from Manchester City.

Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy refused to sell - and his modus operandi this summer is again to keep Kane at all costs. But, with just a year left on his contract, Tottenham being without a full-time manager and a place in the top-four hanging in the balance, the balance of power has shifted.

Image: Kane previously made it clear he wanted to leave Spurs two years ago but Man City's bids were rejected

Kane - the England captain - is not actually the Tottenham club captain, but with Hugo Lloris' future up in the air this summer, could Spurs tempt Kane into staying with a new deal and the full-time captaincy?

Kane loves the club - his family attend matches home and away - but after the chaos of the past month, which included Antonio Conte's sacking and doubts over the status of sporting director Fabio Paratici - he could be forgiven for wanting to know what Tottenham's plans are for the future before recommitting to the club.

At 29 years old, the next contract will arguably be one of the last long-term deals Kane signs - and he will want it to be at a club that can compete for major honours. If the likes of Manchester United, who are on the hunt for a new centre-forward, finish in the top-four over Spurs, it may heap even more pressure on Tottenham.

Image: Kane is a club legend at Spurs and loves the club

Given their recent history, a move to Manchester United does not guarantee a Premier League or Champions League title either, though they did win the League Cup under new boss Erik ten Hag - once a candidate for the Tottenham job.

Many debates on radio suggest he should move to Bayern Munich, who have been monitoring his situation for a while, to add some medals, but I understand a move to Germany is of no interest to him right now.

Would Levy be willing to grant him an exit if the situation at Spurs does not improve, or will he hold him to his 2024 contract regardless? Either way, it will be a very interesting summer ahead at Hotspur Way.

Michael Bridge

Jude Bellingham

Image: Liverpool have dropped out of the race to sign Bellingham

The future of the most sought-after player in European football is still undecided. There is no need to rush through a decision when you have received sales pitches from Real Madrid, Manchester City and Liverpool, while Manchester United explore whether there is any room to manoeuvre into a hot pursuit.

Bellingham's priority is to continue his development at his next destination, and in his own words: "to win way more, to continue to push the boundaries of my own potential and talent."

'Team Bellingham' is known to wade through years of research on a club to get a panorama on methodology rather than make snap decisions based on either over-performance or under-performance.

Real positioned their offer to the midfielder to become the best player in the world at the place that breeds champions. They told him he can become a Ballon d'Or winner and Champions League royalty and weren't shy in pointing out that Kylian Mbappe chose wrongly by staying at Paris Saint-Germain.

Real have feared City as their greatest threat in securing Bellingham and believe the England international wants to star in the Premier League. The defending champions are growing in confidence of securing him at the Etihad now Liverpool have now dropped out of the race.

United's priority this summer is enhancing their attack. They need to secure Champions League football and to sell very well in order not to fall foul of FFP.

United are unlikely to get into a bidding war for Bellingham even though they were the first big English club to believe he was going to be a standout midfielder.

A family of Bellingham friend told Sky Sports: "The way to win Jude's heart is selling the football plan to his head."

Melissa Reddy

Declan Rice

Image: Declan Rice has been heavily linked with a move to Arsenal

West Ham United midfielder Declan Rice could be one of the big names on the move this summer. He enters the final two years of his contract in July, with seemingly no desire to sign a new deal, and the Hammers have struggled this season.

During a news conference with England at the World Cup, Rice made it clear he wanted to play at the highest level - meaning Champions League football, and he already has no shortage of interest from clubs at that level.

It was widely believed he would make the return to Chelsea at some point in his career - with Rice having previously been part of their academy since the age of seven and maintaining a close friendship with Mason Mount.

However, Arsenal have since emerged as a potential destination and their tilt towards the Premier League title puts them in a strong position. There was interest in him in from the Gunners in January and that is likely to intensify when the window re-opens.

It is no secret Arsenal want to strengthen in midfield, having also tried to sign Brighton's Moises Caicedo in the last window.

Rice will not come cheap, however. In April last year, West Ham manager David Moyes said Rice was worth more than £150m. Of course, West Ham do not want to sell and he is arguably their best asset - but they will be aware this summer may be the optimum time to get the maximum price for the England international.

Sitting just four points above the bottom three with eight games to go, relegation remains very possible and in that event it will almost certainly mean Rice has to be sold.

Dharmesh Sheth

Moises Caicedo

Image: Moises Caicedo was the subject of multiple rejected bids from Arsenal in the summer

Brighton will hope there is no Moises Caicedo saga in the summer after Arsenal and Chelsea both made bids for him in January, with Arsenal offering £70m including add-ons.

Brighton's stance remained unchanged throughout - Caicedo was not for sale - and the Ecuador international even took to social media asking to leave. Still Brighton refused to do business, and eventually he signed a new four-year contract with the option of a further year.

Brighton CEO Paul Barber has indicated the new contract does not have a release clause, but a number of Premier League clubs want to strengthen their midfield area - and Caicedo's continued development puts him firmly on their radar.

It will be interesting if the likes of Chelsea and Arsenal test the water again in the summer.

For his part, though, Caicedo has talked up Brighton's chances of qualifying for the Champions League this term. And, at time of writing, they are just seven points behind fourth-place Newcastle United with a game in hand.

What an achievement it would be for Brighton if they finished fourth and had Caicedo playing for them in Europe's top competition next season, instead of somewhere else. After the rejected bids in January, Caicedo is another player who will not come cheap.

Dharmesh Sheth

Victor Osimhen

Image: Victor Osimhen is one of the most in demand forwards in Europe

Napoli striker Victor Osimhen could be one of the biggest transfers of the summer. He is one of a number of strikers Manchester United are looking at - but they will have competition.

A potential stumbling block is the price, with some reports suggesting Napoli would want £100m+ for the Nigeria international.

That will no doubt reduce the number of clubs who could do such a huge deal, and with an ongoing takeover or investment on the cards at Old Trafford, it remains to be seen how much the Glazer's will invest in the team or whether it will be in the hands of new owners by the summer.

Regardless, Osimhen is a highly sought-after striker due to being the top-scorer in Serie A and spearheading Napoli's charge towards the title. At time of writing, he has 21 league and has also scored four times in the Champions League, with Napoli in the quarter-finals.

Napoli do not want him to leave, however and would love for him to sign a new contract. Osimhen will enter the final two years of his current deal in July and, thus far, there have been no talks over an extension.

A Serie A title and maybe an appearance in the Champions League final will undoubtedly help their cause but, if he does not sign a new deal, Napoli know this summer will be the window to maximise his selling price.

Furthermore, Osimhen has made it clear he is working hard "to make sure I achieve my dream of playing in the Premier League one day". This has certainly alerted the top teams in England.

Dharmesh Sheth

Joao Felix

Image: Joao Felix is on loan at Chelsea this season from Atletico Madrid

Chelsea want to sign Joao Felix on a permanent deal this summer - and it is understood they have already begun the groundwork into making a deal from Atletico Madrid happen.

Felix joined the club in the January transfer on loan until the end of the season, but the agreement did not include any option or obligation to buy him; designed very much as a way of looking into how the technically-gifted attacker would fit into their plans.

By all accounts, despite Chelsea suffering since the World Cup and culminating in the dismissal of Graham Potter, the sporting directors at Stamford Bridge remain impressed with Felix and keen to bring him to the club for the foreseeable future.

Felix is no doubt - and always has been - a prodigal talent who was arguably misused at Atletico Madrid, in a tactical sense. He thrives as a number 10 that makes things happen between the lines in the final third, and with a hawkish-eye for goal.

Image: Joao Felix has impressed for Chelsea, but it's been a tough season for the club

His solid progress in Blue so far would suggest Chelsea are in a strong position to make him a permanent acquisition but, with their hopes of qualifying for next year's Champions League in tatters, do not rule out competition.

Indeed it remains to be seen how keen the player himself will be to stay without Champions League football in his schedule and the capacity for another club to offer him that next year. Frank Lampard's arrival as caretaker manager may help persuade him that Stamford Bridge would be the best place for him long-term after all.

Lyall Thomas

Mason Mount

Image: Mason Mount is wanted by Liverpool

Mount's future at Chelsea is another interesting one, especially given the arrival of Lampard - someone who has championed Mount since he was on the academy and played a huge hand in his rise to the England fold via a successful loan under him at Derby County and subsequently during Lampard's first stint as Chelsea boss.

Mount's contract expires in 2024, making this summer such a precarious one for his future. Chelsea remain open to agreeing a new contract with Mount - but the England midfielder must fit into the responsible new wage structure being implemented by the club.

Talks over an extension have not progressed recently and the Blues are in the process of putting in place contract structures that incentivise performance through bonuses and keep basic salaries in line with their FFP obligations, which they believe will retain fairness throughout the squad.

Image: Mason Mount is in contract limbo at Chelsea with just over a year left on his deal

Mount will have to adhere to this new policy like any other player, but with the likes of Liverpool and Newcastle monitoring the situation, he may have a decision to make ahead of him in the summer transfer window.

Bayern Munich have also been linked with him recently but, according to Sky Germany, they are not in the hunt for him at present, as they do not intend to sign any more midfielders, with Konrad Laimer set to join them on a free transfer from RB Leipzig.

The uncertainty around Mount's future appears to have impacted his form this season, with manager Potter admitting he had been "suffering like the rest of us" last month, before he was sacked and replacement on an interim basis by Lampard.

Mount subsequently suffered a bruised hip after coming on a substitute against Tottenham, and missed four games as well as the most recent England squad, but Lampard will no doubt be keen to reintegrate him and get the best out of him in the final games of the season, and may even play a role in keeping him at the club.

Lyall Thomas

Lionel Messi

Image: Lionel Messi's future at PSG remains up in the air

Lionel Messi's name has suddenly emerged as a potential changer in the summer due to a current impasse of contract negotiations with Paris Saint-Germain.

Messi will not sign a new contract at PSG until he understands their sporting plans for next season and is confident they can compete for the Champions League, and there are still potentially other suits for him in Europe, where he wants to remain until 2024.

Messi is keen to understand PSG's strategy for the summer transfer market, whether Christophe Galtier will continue as manager next season or who may replace him, as well as other technical details such as whether Luis Campos will continue as sporting director.

Fundamentally, the 35-year-old Messi wants to be sure they are going to have a competitive team to try to win the Champions League next year in what will be one of his final seasons in Europe.

Image: Messi won the World Cup with Argentina in Qatar

Negotiations have therefore been put on hold and there can be no progress on his future with them either way until he is aware of their plans.

PSG have embarked on a philosophy of signing the best young French talent and trying to turn them into stars - but they are expected to invest in several changes in the first-team this summer in order to be more competitive next season, after being knocked out of the Champions League last-16 by Bayern Munich 3-0 on aggregate.

There was a notable difference between the talent Bayern were able to call from the bench in those games, such as Sadio Mane, Leroy Sane and Joao Cancelo, whereas PSG had Nordi Mukiele, Juan Bernat and Renato Sanches, and four players from the academy - and that is part of their strategy.

The impasse over contract talks between Messi and the club and the shift in dynamic has therefore increased the likelihood that he could go elsewhere - but communication between his representatives and PSG remains open and an agreement over an extension remains a possibility.

Barcelona have been buoyed by these developments and are stepping up their efforts to make Messi a contract offer this summer. They are talking to LaLiga about generating more flexibility in their Financial Fair Play ratio.

The Spanish club remain at the very limit of what they can spend and will almost certainly have to move players on to accommodate a Messi return.

Image: Messi has a decision to make on his future

Indeed, PSG remain the only club Messi has held negotiations with since he was able to talk to clubs outside France at the turn of the year, with the current two-year deal he signed in 2021 expiring at the end of June. Messi and PSG made a verbal agreement to work towards an extension around the time of the 2022 World Cup, where Messi shone to help Argentina lift the trophy for the first time since 1986.

Barcelona have made no secret of one-day seeing him back at the club, but the jury is out on whether their finances have improved enough to make it happen, while clubs in Saudi Arabia and the MLS would take him in a heartbeat.

Lyall Thomas

James Maddison

Image: James Maddison could be leaving Leicester this summer

Leicester look likely to lose James Maddison this summer whichever way you look at it, but that does not mean they will not get top money for the England midfielder, which they will hope to reinvest in new players to make them more competitive next season - and under a new manager.

Maddison has just a year remaining on his contract and the Foxes' model of selling their best assets to keep reinvesting in the team means its really now or never to get the £50m plus they are understood to value him at. Indeed, Maddison is their best asset at the moment, aside from perhaps Harvey Barnes, with Youri Tielemans available on a free transfer this summer.

Tottenham and Newcastle are two of the clubs with long-standing interest in Maddison and their battle for a place in the top-four is something the player may be watching with intrigue. Spurs' interest in him is a club interest, so something they are likely to maintain regardless of their search for a new permanent manager and potentially a sporting director replacement for Fabio Paratici, who has stepped back from his role due to a FIFA ban.

The uncertainty around Leicester's future, with relegation very much a possibility and no permanent manager after the sacking of Brendan Rodgers with 10 games to go, also adds to the likelihood that Maddison will move on in the summer.

He still has huge potential to become a top player, something that it feels time to realise after he was unable to feature for England at the World Cup due to injury problems. With his unique abilities at number 10 and capacity to also have an impact from wide positions, Maddison would be a real asset to any side - and homegrown too.

Rob Dorsett