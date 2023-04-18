Todd Boehly keen to keep Mason Mount at Chelsea amid speculation surrounding midfielder's future - Paper Talk

All the top stories and transfer rumours from Wednesday's newspapers...

DAILY EXPRESS

Todd Boehly is reportedly keen on keeping midfielder Mason Mount at Chelsea amid speculation surrounding his future.

Jurrien Timber could be set to leave Ajax this summer with his partner 'already house-hunting in Liverpool' according to surprise reports in Holland.

DAILY TELEGRAPH

Newcastle United are planning to make a big splash in the summer and are expected to spend heavily again under their new Saudi Arabian owners.

Crystal Palace would like Roy Hodgson to stay at the club and work with their next manager after guiding them to the brink of Premier League safety on his return to Selhurst Park.

The two chief European Super League rebels, and Spain's biggest clubs, have clashed anew in spectacular fashion, with Real Madrid accusing Barcelona of being the favourites of the country's fascist dictator General Francisco Franco, who died in power in 1975.

Eddie Hearn has confirmed discussions are taking place to hold a super-fight double header in Saudi Arabia that would feature Tyson Fury against Oleksandr Usyk plus Anthony Joshua against Deontay Wilder on the same card for £322m.

Saracens have emerged as a potential destination for Anthony Watson should the England wing opt to stay in the Premiership and continue his Test career next season.

THE GUARDIAN

Sheikh Jassim bin Hamad al-Thani remains confident he will succeed with his bid to buy Manchester United after it emerged that the Carlyle Group, a US investment firm, wants a minority stake and the Glazers have instructed Raine, the bank handling any sale, to examine the offer.

THE TIMES

A number of coaches to some of Britain's leading athletes have not been paid for months by the cash-strapped UK Athletics (UKA).

DAILY MAIL

West Ham manager David Moyes' future beyond this season is under increasing doubt with the process of identifying potential successors ahead of next season underway.

William Saliba is ready to put his body on the line to play in Arsenal's title run-in despite concerns of injury complications if he is rushed back.

West Midlands rivals Aston Villa and Wolves lead the Premier League in the staggering amount it costs to be a match-day mascot. Villa top the table with their 'Mascot Experience' setting you back a whopping £500 for a Category A game, while it dips to £460 for Category B games.

John O'Shea has moved into favourite position to take over as the next Reading manager following the sacking of Paul Ince.

THE SUN

Steven Gerrard has been tipped to take over at Olympiacos in the summer, reports suggest.

Romeo Beckham has been praised by Phil Giles for his humble attitude with Brentford's director of football insisting the move was "not a PR stunt".

Blackburn legend Morten Gamst Pedersen has signed for Norwegian club Ranheim at the age of 41.

Marcelo's son has been called up to the Spain U15 team for the first time.

SCOTTISH SUN

Millwall could be set to reignite their move to land Hibs striker Kevin Nisbet.