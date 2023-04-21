Chelsea could axe eight players with Arsenal holding Mason Mount talks - Paper Talk

All the top stories and transfer rumours from Saturday's newspapers...

EVENING STANDARD

Chelsea could axe up eight players to stay in line with Financial Fair Play rules. Christian Pulisic, Hakim Ziyech, Kalidou Koulibaly, Mason Mount, Ruben Loftus-Cheek, Conor Gallagher, Romelu Lukaku and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang could all be sold after a difficult campaign.

David Moyes has insisted for the first time that he is planning for next season, despite reports West Ham could make a change in the dugout this summer.

DAILY MIRROR

Arsenal have held talks over a potential move for Chelsea's Mason Mount this summer.

Manchester United's humiliating Europa League exit underlined the major summer clear-out facing Erik ten Hag. As many as 12 senior players are set to be axed this summer, as the United boss gets ruthless with the second phase of his rebuild.

Ten Hag could be about to rekindle his interest in Barcelona playmaker Frenkie de Jong - 12 months on from the unsuccessful pursuit that dominated the majority of the last summer transfer window.

DAILY MAIL

Mauricio Pochettino has held at least two rounds of talks over becoming Chelsea manager this week as he emerges as the favourite to become the club's next head coach.

Tottenham's shamed transfer supremo Fabio Paratici can repair his reputation and return to football, according to the club's acting head coach Cristian Stellini - who overcame a match-fixing ban to revive his own career.

Roberto Firmino has agreed a deal to join Barcelona when his Liverpool contract ends in June. It will bring to a close his glittering eight-year stay at Anfield, where he is no longer a regular starter in Jurgen Klopp's team.

Bill Kenwright has revealed he has been battling a chronic illness for eight years - but it will not stop his search for new investment at Everton.

Pep Guardiola revealed that midfielder Kalvin Phillips is not yet up to speed with Manchester City's system as the manager ponders how much to rotate for Saturday's FA Cup semi-final.

DAILY TELEGRAPH

In first newspaper interview since failed January transfer, Brighton midfielder Moises Caicedo reveals why he was so keen to join Arsenal - and why he wants the Gunners to win the Premier League title.

Javier Mascherano, the coach of the Argentina U20s, is due to fly to England next week for talks with Manchester United in the club-versus-country row about Alejandro Garnacho.

Manchester City midfielder Rodri reveals why Manchester City are ready to hunt down Arsenal if they buckle under the pressure - and why a potential treble could be 'unstoppable'.

THE TIMES

David Brooks has spoken about his recovery from cancer and admitted that during his absence he put on more than 15kg in weight and a return to football was far from his thoughts.

Bobby Moore's former wife has pleaded for the return of the shirt he wore when captaining England to their World Cup triumph in 1966.

Rafael Nadal is at risk of missing the French Open for the first time in 19 years after admitting he "can't give deadlines" for a return to the tour.

A former PGA Tour player who is now a leading orthopaedic surgeon has said he would be "amazed" if Tiger Woods ever wins another tournament after undergoing more surgery.

The leading football agent Aidy Ward has been banned by the FA until December 2024 for trying to sign a player before his 16th birthday.

DAILY STAR

Wrexham's stars will reportedly receive an incredible gesture from club owners Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney if they secure promotion.

Michael Oliver pocketed double his Premier League fee for taking charge of the match between Cristiano Ronaldo's Al-Nassr and Al-Hilal.

DAILY EXPRESS

Mikel Arteta admitted he and his Arsenal players had an 'empty' feeling after dropping two points against Southampton. Despite scoring two late goals to rescue a 3-3 draw, several discouraged Gunners stars slumped to the turf after the final whistle.

Andy Murray has appeared to make a U-turn after contemplating whether he would skip the rest of the clay season. The Brit has arrived in Madrid ahead of the upcoming Masters event to get some practice in after a disappointing early exit in Monte Carlo.

Mercedes have forbidden Williams from poaching engineers or other members of staff despite Lewis Hamilton's complaints. Earlier this season, the seven-time champion claimed Silver Arrows chiefs had not listened to him over the design of the W14.

Vincent Kompany has reportedly made Chelsea's four-man managerial shortlist, although the club's recent experience with Graham Potter may count against him getting the job. The Burnley boss has earned admirers at Stamford Bridge for his stellar work at Turf Moor this season, but others in west London harbour concerns.

DAILY RECORD

Wing king Jota has joined the list of Celtic stars facing a battle to be fit for Hampden. But Ange Postecoglou is more concerned about his bid to shatter a Parkhead goal record that's stood since the First World War.

The Scottish FA has released their detailed reasons for not overturning Graeme Shinnie's red card in a response to Aberdeen demanding a new panel for their appeal.

SCOTTISH SUN

Disgraced Rangers coach Craig McPherson will continue to work with their women's team after his headbutt ban.

The administrators of a firm which was embroiled in a kit sales dispute with Rangers have decided to proceed with a multi-million pound legal claim against the club.