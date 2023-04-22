Lionel Messi set to leave PSG this summer with Barcelona eyeing sensational deal - Paper Talk

All the top stories and transfer rumours from Sunday's newspapers...

SUNDAY MIRROR

Lionel Messi is set to leave PSG this summer as the club embarks on a new strategy focused on recruiting young French players - with Barcelona eyeing a sensational deal.

Stan Collymore believes Mason Mount will make a "step up" if he leaves Chelsea for Premier League rivals Liverpool this summer.

Julian Nagelsmann will not be the next Chelsea manager after pulling out of the race but Celtic boss Ange Postecoglou is a surprise name on the club's shortlist.

MAIL ON SUNDAY

Zinedine Zidane is ready to return to management and is targeting a post at his former club Juventus, according to reports in France.

THE SUN ON SUNDAY

Wrexham fans were treated to another taste of Hollywood before their crunch game against Boreham Wood as Ant-Man star Paul Rudd turned in the local pub for a pre-match beer.

SUNDAY STAR

Manchester United remain interested in Napoli hotshot Victor Osimhen and club chiefs even went to watch him in last week's Champions League defeat to AC Milan.

SCOTTISH SUN

East Kilbride have confirmed Darvel hero Mick Kennedy as their new manager.