Lionel Messi set to leave PSG this summer with Barcelona eyeing sensational deal - Paper Talk

Plus: Manchester United remain interested in Napoli's Victor Osimhen and club chiefs went to watch him play against AC Milan; Zinedine Zidane is ready to return to management and is targeting a post at old club Juventus; East Kilbride confirm Darvel hero Mick Kennedy as their new manager

Saturday 22 April 2023 22:50, UK

All the top stories and transfer rumours from Sunday's newspapers...

SUNDAY MIRROR

Lionel Messi is set to leave PSG this summer as the club embarks on a new strategy focused on recruiting young French players - with Barcelona eyeing a sensational deal.

PSG&#39;s Lionel Messi was on target on his return

Stan Collymore believes Mason Mount will make a "step up" if he leaves Chelsea for Premier League rivals Liverpool this summer.

Julian Nagelsmann will not be the next Chelsea manager after pulling out of the race but Celtic boss Ange Postecoglou is a surprise name on the club's shortlist.

GLASGOW, SCOTLAND - FEBRUARY 26: Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou celebrates at full time during the Viaplay Cup final between Rangers and Celtic at Hampden Park, on February 26, 2023, in Glasgow, Scotland. (Photo by Rob Casey / SNS Group)

MAIL ON SUNDAY

Zinedine Zidane is ready to return to management and is targeting a post at his former club Juventus, according to reports in France.

Zidane has been out of work since May 2021

THE SUN ON SUNDAY

Wrexham fans were treated to another taste of Hollywood before their crunch game against Boreham Wood as Ant-Man star Paul Rudd turned in the local pub for a pre-match beer.

SUNDAY STAR

Manchester United remain interested in Napoli hotshot Victor Osimhen and club chiefs even went to watch him in last week's Champions League defeat to AC Milan.

SCOTTISH SUN

East Kilbride have confirmed Darvel hero Mick Kennedy as their new manager.

