Manchester United make enquiries over signing Harry Kane from Tottenham - Paper Talk

DAILY TELEGRAPH

Manchester United have started to make attempts to find out what it will take to sign Harry Kane with expectation increasing that the striker will not sign a new Tottenham contract this summer.

Mauricio Pochettino is in final negotiations with Chelsea to become the club's permanent head coach with the Argentine set to be followed into Stamford Bridge by his four-man brains trust.

Steve Cooper ordered Jonjo Shelvey to stay at home last weekend after the Nottingham Forest midfielder's furious reaction to being named as a substitute.

The Tottenham Hotspur Stadium is to host next season's European rugby finals.

Mens' tennis is planning to emulate the PGA Tour by bringing in a new payment structure, with bands of guaranteed income for the top 250 or 300 players in the world.

THE SUN

Mauricio Pochettino is hoping to land the Chelsea job this week.

Alejandro Garnacho could miss Manchester United's FA Cup final to play in the U20 World Cup for Argentina.

Manchester United are keeping tabs on Neymar, French reports say.

Bruno Fernandes' wife Ana Pinho has posted a picture of the Portuguese star with a protective boot and crutches.

Manchester City will battle Premier League rivals to sign £40m Napoli centre-back Min-Jae Kim - dubbed 'The Monster'.

Newcastle are reportedly plotting a move for Barcelona star Raphinha as they target "three or four" major transfer signings.

DAILY MAIL

Manchester City, Chelsea, Liverpool and Newcastle are chasing 16-year-old Croatian wonderkid Luka Vuskovic.

171 Juventus supporters have been banned by Italian police after an investigation into the racist abuse directed at Inter Milan striker Romelu Lukaku during the Coppa Italia semi-final first leg earlier this month.

Over 30 representatives from different clubs went to Blackburn Rovers' 1-1 draw with Coventry City last week - and many had eyes on one man, Adam Wharton.

Liverpool scout Paul Goldrick, who was in the stands on Friday, has been a regular at Inter Milan games this season reporting on Nicolo Barella.

Leeds United, who have looked at a number of Barcelona fringe players, may boost Barca's finances slightly as they are keen on 19-year-old Spain youth international Ilias Akhomach.

Newcastle have joined the queue for Celta Vigo prospect Gabri Veiga.

Aston Villa are keeping a watchful eye on Giovani Lo Celso's performances at Villarreal.

Crystal Palace had a delegation in Brazil last week to discuss a potential move for Flamengo midfielder Matheus Franca.

Blackpool, Birmingham, Wigan and Portsmouth are keeping an eye on Larne striker Lee Bonis.

Manchester United scout Tommy Moller Neilsen ran the rule over 17-year-old Djurgardens midfielder Lucas Bergvall on Sunday during his side's win over Gothenburg.

DAILY MIRROR

Image: Manchester United striker Wout Weghorst

Manchester United striker Wout Weghorst has admitted he felt sorry for Solly March after the Brighton winger missed from the spot following his 'kiss of death' in the FA Cup semi-final shoot-out.

THE ATHLETIC

The FA Cup final between Manchester City and Manchester United is set for an earlier kick-off time, with the Football Association and the Met Police due to hold talks this week.

Southampton academy director Matt Hale will leave at the end of the season.

FIFA has received four expressions of interest from prospective host nations for the 2027 Women's World Cup - Brazil, South Africa, a joint bid from Belgium, the Netherlands and Germany and a joint bid from the United States and Mexico.

Caglar Soyuncu is expected to sign a pre-contract agreement to join Atletico Madrid at the end of the season.

THE GUARDIAN

Image: Wilfried Zaha of Crystal Palace

Wilfried Zaha is weighing up a new four-year contract offer worth more than £10m a season to stay at Crystal Palace amid interest from Arsenal, Chelsea and Paris Saint-Germain but wants assurances over the club's ambition to qualify for European competition before signing.

The president of LaLiga, Javier Tebas, said the European Club Association does not represent the best interests of domestic leagues as he helped to launch a union that will aim to "give a voice" to more than 1,000 clubs across the continent.

EVENING STANDARD

Image: Mason Mount's future at Chelsea is still uncertain

Mason Mount has resumed talks with Todd Boehly over his Chelsea future.

DAILY RECORD

Motherwell have turned down a significant six-figure offer for red-hot striker Kevin van Veen from Chinese side Changchun Yatai.

Wigan Athletic have opened the door for Aberdeen to sign captain Graeme Shinnie on a permanent basis.

SCOTTISH SUN

Rangers are closing in on a deal for goalkeeper Jack Butland.

Rangers are considering a move for Nigerian prodigy Miracle Oguduba after he impressed in a behind-closed-doors match against Chelsea's development squad, reports suggest.