Qatari group led by Sheikh Jassim Bin Hamad Al Thani will make final Manchester United bid - Paper Talk

All the top stories and transfer rumours from Thursday's newspapers...

DAILY TELEGRAPH

The Qatari group led by Sheikh Jassim Bin Hamad Al Thani will table a third and final offer for Manchester United on Friday bolstered by fresh assurances that the government will not block its proposed takeover at Old Trafford.

Tottenham Hotspur have put Julian Nagelsmann at the top of a four-man shortlist for their next head coach.

THE TIMES

The FA has proposed a radical plan that will allow Premier League and Sky Bet Championship clubs to sign more promising overseas players if they give increased playing time to English-qualified stars.

Max Verstappen, the reigning world champion, has warned that Formula One's crowded calendar and increasing demands over race weekends could force him to walk away from the sport when his contract with Red Bull expires in five years.

THE SUN

Joao Felix looks set to stay at Chelsea for another year even though the club will not be playing in the Champions League.

DAILY MAIL

Roberto De Zerbi is planning talks with Brighton owner Tony Bloom to understand how Brighton can build on their performances this season.

Manchester United midfielder Casemiro has emerged a shock transfer target for Thomas Tuchel at Bayern Munich ahead of this summer, according to reports.

Arsenal are reportedly interested in making a move to sign 23-year-old centre-forward Lois Openda from high-flying Ligue 1 outfit Lens this summer.

Harry Redknapp has suggested that Harry Kane could make the daring switch to leave Tottenham and move across London to a different Premier League club.

DAILY MIRROR

Barcelona are hoping to re-sign Lionel Messi this summer and the LaLiga giants are making huge cuts in an attempt to comply with the league's strict Financial Fair Play rules.

Jermaine Jenas says that Harry Kane "deserves better" than suffering Tottenham's ongoing mess - and has questioned the club's stance on Mauricio Pochettino.

THE GUARDIAN

The protracted Manchester United takeover saga should move a step closer to resolution over the next 24 hours with bidders being told to submit their third and best offer for the club by 10pm on Friday.

The German second division club Fortuna Dusseldorf will be offering free tickets to all fans in some matches next season as part of a new strategy of anchoring the club tighter to the city and fans.

SCOTTISH SUN

Celtic are keeping tabs on prolific Greece-based striker Levi Garcia as they ponder their squad improvements for next season.

Dundee United boss Jim Goodwin is wanted by two English League One clubs.

DAILY RECORD

Rangers have fought off stiff English Premier League interest to sign Jack Wyllie and Calum Adamson on professional contracts.

David Wagner insists he doesn't like talking about those who are out contract - but there are things happening behind the scenes at Norwich City with regards potential Rangers target Kieran Dowell.