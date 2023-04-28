Brighton prepare move for Liverpool's James Milner at end of contract - Paper talk

All the top stories and transfer rumours from Saturday's newspapers...

THE ATHLETIC

Brighton are preparing a move to sign Liverpool midfielder James Milner as a free agent this summer.

THE TIMES

Mauricio Pochettino could be offered the Chelsea job by Saturday night as senior figures from the west London club are set to meet in Los Angeles to make a final decision on the head coach vacancy.

DAILY TELEGRAPH

Harry Kane is open to seeing out his Tottenham deal as one of his options with interest in the England captain set to intensify this summer.

Everton's relegation-threatened squad is split between players who are facing significant pay cuts if the club go down and others who do not need to worry about a potential salary reduction.

THE SUN

Manchester United will make a sensational move for PSG star Neymar if the Qatari bidders are successful in their takeover.

Mikel Arteta is reconsidering Arsenal's summer transfer strategy following this week's painful defeat at Manchester City.

DAILY MAIL

Manchester City are reportedly exploring the possibility of signing out-of-favour full-back Kieran Tierney from Arsenal in the summer.

Allianz, the German insurance giant, is reported to be one of several companies in contention to takeover as Chelsea's principal shirt sponsor from next season.

Chelsea re-hire physio Jose Calvarro just seven months after his Todd Boehly-forced exit left several players unhappy - with some believing the club's medical staff overall aiding the Blues' injury crisis and poor season.

Newcastle have reportedly agreed a deal worth £25m-per-year for a Middle Eastern company to become their new principal shirt sponsor.

The days of nattily attired line judges at Wimbledon look to be numbered after it was announced that all main circuit ATP Tour events will have electronic line calling from 2025.

DAILY MIRROR

Ryan Reynolds has promised to give Ben Foster a prop from Hollywood blockbuster Deadpool as a thank you for his Wrexham contribution.

THE SCOTTISH SUN

Football chiefs have banned early access to Hampden Park for ultras to lay out banners ahead of Sunday's Old Firm match.

Rangers are reportedly preparing to reignite their interest in Swansea star Morgan Whittaker.

DAILY RECORD

Hearts' crunch third-place game against Aberdeen next month has been moved forward two-and-a-half hours due to Beyonce's concert at Murrayfield on the same day.