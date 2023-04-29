Man Utd and Chelsea want Lille striker Jonathan David this summer - Paper Talk

All the top stories and transfer rumours from Sunday's newspapers...

THE SUN ON SUNDAY

Manchester United and Chelsea will go head-to-head this summer in a battle to sign Lille striker Jonathan David.

Aston Villa striker Ollie Watkins has emerged as a shock transfer target for Bundesliga giants Bayern Munich.

Erik ten Hag has demanded a new No 9 from Manchester United's bosses this summer with England captain Harry Kane remaining their chief target.

Dream Alliance, the winner of the 2009 Welsh Grand National and inspiration for the 2020 film Dream Horse, has died at the age of 22.

MAIL ON SUNDAY

Several senior members of the Chelsea squad, including a number of their recent signings, are regretting their decision to agree long-term contracts and growing concerned about the club's future.

Ineos chief Sir Jim Ratcliffe's offer to buy Manchester United is understood to be worth more than the £5bn offered by the consortium representing Qatar.

Leeds United defender Cody Drameh, who has impressed on loan with Championship play-off side Luton Town this season, is a target for Burnley and Bundesliga side Eintracht Frankfurt.

Marseille manager Igor Tudor could be the man Juventus go after in the summer if Massimiliano Allegri decides to leave his role.

SUNDAY MIRROR

Chelsea co-owner Behdad Eghbali appeared to confirm the club's move for Mauricio Pochettino as their next manager in a chat with a supporter that has gone viral on social media.

Aston Villa are leading the chase, which involves a number of their Premier League rivals, to sign in-demand Feyenoord captain Orkun Kokcu.

Chris Waddle has urged Harry Kane to move overseas if he decides to leave Tottenham in the summer, rather than sign for Manchester United.

Arsenal could be heading for a major squad overhaul in the summer as they prepare for a return to the Champions League, with as many as a dozen players leaving, including the likes of Folarin Balogun and Granit Xhaka.

Image: Granit Xhaka could be on the list of players to leave Arsenal this summer

Former Tottenham striker Vincent Janssen has admitted he "struggled to cope" around Harry Kane during his disappointing spell in the Premier League.

Manchester United target Jurrien Timber has revealed he agreed an arrangement with Ajax last summer to allow him to leave if he stayed on for another season.

SUNDAY EXPRESS

Zhilei Zhang says his promotional team have been in touch with Tyson Fury's camp over a summer heavyweight showdown that 'Big Bang' is determined to bring to China.

DAILY STAR SUNDAY

Kyle Walker is planning to see out the final year of his contract with Manchester City despite interest from Aston Villa and AC Milan.

Manchester United plan to trigger the clause in Victor Lindelof's contract to extend it to the end of the 2024-25 season.

SUNDAY TELEGRAPH

Former Scotland captain Stuart Hogg has revealed he had "stopped enjoying his rugby" before coming to the decision to hang up his boots after the World Cup, and might end up becoming a pundit rather than go into coaching.