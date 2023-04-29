Zinedine Zidane keen on return to management but will not go to Real Madrid - Paper Talk

All the top stories and transfer rumours from Monday's newspapers...

DAILY MIRROR

Zinedine Zidane is keen on a return to football management this summer but is fully aware his next role will not be at Real Madrid.

THE SUN

Chelsea are one of a clutch of Premier League clubs keeping a close eye on Stevenage's teenage striker Makise Evans, who became their youngest first-team debutant last week.

Fulham fear Andreas Pereira suffered a broken leg during their Premier League clash with Manchester City on Sunday.

FREE TO WATCH: Highlights of Fulham against Manchester City in the Premier League

DAILY MAIL

Jadon Sancho appeared to tell Manchester United captain Bruno Fernandes to "stop moaning" after losing the ball during Sunday's clash with Aston Villa.

Angel di Maria reportedly withdrew himself from the Juventus squad to face Bologna on Sunday after being told he would not be in the starting XI.

NFL great Deion Sanders says he is "ashamed" after only one player was selected across the three days of the NFL Draft from one of the Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HCBUs) - defensive back Isaiah Bolden, who went to the New England Patriots in the seventh and final round.

DAILY TELEGRAPH

Nottingham Forest are set to be without goalkeeper Dean Henderson for the rest of the season after a setback in his recovery from a thigh injury, just as scrutiny grows on Keylor Navas after a mixed set of performances.

Former Premier League referee Keith Hackett says the time has come for authorities to take action against Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp as he is becoming a "serial offender" with his touchline antics.

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp angrily goaded the fourth official after Diogo Jota's late winner in the 4-3 win over Tottenham and pulled his hamstring in the process!

Significant changes to the county cricket schedule are being discussed, including a suggestion to start the season with a one-day competition moved from later in the summer.

THE ATHLETIC

Leeds United's supporter advisory board has issued a vote of no confidence in the club's owners and directors in the wake of their 4-1 defeat at Bournemouth.

Newcastle are hopeful Sean Longstaff has avoided a serious foot injury and could even be available for their clash with Arsenal next Sunday.

Liverpool will hold discussions with their supporters' groups over whether to play the national anthem next weekend against Brentford to mark the coronation of King Charles III.

DAILY EXPRESS

Dan Evans has slammed fellow British tennis players for not entering enough tournaments and claims some of them favour resting over matchplay.

DAILY RECORD

Robbie Savage has told Rangers boss Michael Beale he is ready to step up from Macclesfield Town to become the new sporting director at Rangers.

The father of Wigan loanee Miguel Azeez reportedly had an "unsavoury showdown" with Latics manager Shaun Maloney after he was left out of Saturday's Championship clash with Reading, for whom his brother Femi plays.