Manchester United's hopes of landing Neymar boosted with PSG willing to listen to offers - Paper Talk

THE SUN

Manchester United's chances of landing Brazilian superstar Neymar have received a huge boost with PSG prepared to listen to offers for the South American this summer.

Potential new Manchester United owner Sheikh Jassim Bin Hamad Al Thani is eyeing a swoop for three France stars, including Kylian Mbappe.

Chelsea have reportedly completed their 17th signing of the season - Norwich youngster Alex Matos.

Tottenham starlet Harvey White is weighing up his future at the club.

A report in France has claimed that Marseille will make Wilfried Zaha their "priority signing" if they qualify for the Champions League.

Manchester City have slapped a £75m price tag on the head of forward Bernardo Silva, according to reports.

DAILY TELEGRAPH

The Saudi Arabian government is preparing the most lucrative salary deal in the history of football to bring Lionel Messi to its Saudi Pro League this summer.

Brighton's players fear that Roberto De Zerbi will not stay at the club beyond this season, amid serious interest from Italy in the 43-year-old.

Chelsea face an increasingly tough task to clear out all of their unwanted players this summer with the club likely to be forced into giving Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang away on a free transfer to remove the striker from their wage bill.

Real Madrid are in advanced talks to sign Jude Bellingham in what will be a blow for Manchester City.

Wasps are set to find out at the end of the month whether they will be able to play at Sixways in next season's Championship after the takeover of Worcester Warriors was finalised.

DAILY EXPRESS

Manchester United were met with a 'firm refusal' after expressing interest in Inter Milan striker Lautaro Martinez, according to reports.

DAILY MAIL

Arsenal will sanction a costly summer recruitment drive to close the gap on Manchester City - with France winger Moussa Diaby emerging as a leading target for Mikel Arteta.

Manchester United are reportedly hoping to agree a new deal for David De Gea before his current one expires at the end of June, but new terms for Marcus Rashford will take more time to finalise.

THE TIMES

Tottenham Hotspur have sounded out Sporting Lisbon's Rúben Amorim as the club explore alternatives to Julian Nagelsmann for the vacant head coach position.

Lionel Messi is the subject of a three-way fight for his signature after deciding to leave Paris Saint-Germain this summer.

The Premier League made clear to Alisher Usmanov that he would not be permitted to loan money to Everton - or any other football club - after learning that he had been banned by the Home Office from entering the UK six months before he was sanctioned in the wake of the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Football fans who set off flares or fireworks at games in Scotland are to face criminal action from next month under new measures to tackle the problem.

DAILY MIRROR

Paris Saint-Germain fans have aimed abusive chants at Lionel Messi and Neymar after gathering en masse outside the club's HQ.

Barcelona have confirmed the exit of transfer chief Mateu Alemany with a move to the Premier League thought to be close - with Aston Villa involved in negotiations.

THE ATHLETIC

Chris Wilder is expected to take charge of his final game as Watford head coach against Stoke City.

The 2023 Women's FA Cup final between Chelsea and Manchester United is set to be played at a sold out Wembley for the first time.

Joao Pedro is set to miss Watford's final game of the season against Stoke City and has likely played his final game for the club.

DAILY RECORD

Rangers director Andrew Dickson is set to become the club's latest high-profile departure as new chairman John Bennett continues his Ibrox shake-up.

SCOTTISH SUN

Rangers chairman John Bennett has met with a prominent supporters group who are "encouraged" by his "willingness to listen".