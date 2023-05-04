Aston Villa consider ambitious moves for Juventus star Dusan Vlahovic and Barcelona winger Ferran Torres - Paper Talk

All the top stories and transfer rumours from Friday's newspapers...

Aston Villa are considering ambitious moves for Dusan Vlahovic, the Juventus striker, and Barcelona winger Ferran Torres in the summer transfer window.

Villa are also hoping to rival Newcastle United in the race for Arsenal left-back Kieran Tierney, who is expected to leave the Emirates Stadium this summer.

Manchester United are making good progress in talks over a new contract for Marcus Rashford.

Erik ten Hag wants Amad Diallo back at Old Trafford to test him during pre-season friendly games.

Roma are reportedly willing to sell Tammy Abraham for a cut price amid interest from Manchester United.

Jose Mourinho has revealed that he has started wearing a wire to "protect himself".

Paulo Fonseca remains interested in the West Ham job should David Moyes depart.

Former Man City star Sergio Aguero is reportedly being investigated by prosecutors for instigating violence.

Reiss Nelson has reportedly rejected a contract offer from Arsenal - opening the door for their rivals to swoop.

Ruben Loftus-Cheek will be forced to take a pay cut to facilitate a potential move from Chelsea to AC Milan this summer.

Tottenham are set to step up talks with managerial candidates in the coming days, with Bayer Leverkusen's Xabi Alonso and Sporting Lisbon's Ruben Amorim under consideration.

Liverpool have emerged as frontrunners to land Alexis Mac Allister, with his Brighton team-mates believing the midfielder is destined for Anfield.

Harvey Barnes could follow James Maddison out of the exit door at Leicester this summer, with a number of Premier League rivals thought to be tracking the winger.

Chris Gunter will join the Wales staff as a national team development coach after announcing his retirement from playing at the end of the season.

LaLiga chief Javier Tebas says Lionel Messi will not be earning any more than what he currently receives at PSG if he returns to Barcelona this summer.

Alexis Mac Allister will make a decision on his future at the end of the season, with Liverpool having placed the Brighton & Hove Albion midfielder on their list of potential reinforcements.

UK Athletics bosses have decided to shut their head office in Birmingham and make staff work from home in an attempt to ease the financial turmoil that has left the governing body facing the threat of bankruptcy.

Arsenal Women head coach Jonas Eidevall believes the Women's World Cup should have been played earlier and has criticised UEFA and FIFA for their scheduling of games this season.

Rangers' Ryan Kent has reportedly reached an 'agreement' to join Turkish giants Fenerbahce.

Hearts have knocked back Aberdeen's plea for more tickets to leave fans with little more than 624 for their potential third-place showdown at Tynecastle.

Rangers have announced a new partnership with the world's most famous chef, Gordon Ramsay.