Viktor Gyokeres: Wolves interested in signing Coventry striker with Crystal Palace and West Ham on alert

Wolves are interested in signing Coventry striker Viktor Gyokeres.

One source has told Sky Sports News they are the leading club in the Premier League for his signature this summer.

There are no ongoing negotiations to sign the player yet, however, and whether or not Coventry are promoted from the Championship will also be a decisive factor.

They made the play-offs on the final day of the season and if they are successful he could end up staying at the club and seeing them into their first season back in the top flight.

Crystal Palace and West Ham are also thought to be admirers of Gyokeres. He has scored 21 goals in 46 Championship games this season and 43 in 116 appearances since joining the Sky Blues in 2021.

Image: Gyokeres scored 21 goals in 46 Championship games

Wolves need to move some players out this summer before they bring new additions in, Sky Sports News has been told.

Gyokeres is one of several strikers from the Championship that Premier League clubs will be looking at this summer.

Sheffield United's Iliman Ndiaye has been tracked extensively this season but is likely to stay given the Blades have been promoted.

Top Championship goalscorer Chuba Akpom - once an Arsenal player - is also on the radar of clubs in the Premier League but is concentrating on Middlesbrough's play-off campaign.

Luton's Carlton Morris is another, while Blackburn's Ben Brereton Diaz will become an attractive free agent on July 1.

Wolves set to overhaul striker department

Image: Raul Jimenez could depart Molineux this summer

Wolves strikers Raul Jimenez and Diego Costa face uncertain futures after the season has finished.

Jimenez, 32, has not made a matchday squad since March, while Costa's short-term deal comes to an end on July 1.

There is an outside chance Costa could earn another contract at Molineux but it is not thought to be likely at this stage.

Jimenez, who has struggled to recapture his best since a serious injury, has one year left on his Wolves deal.

The club looking to move players on is as much about keeping the numbers balanced in their squad as generating funds to reinvest.

Adama Traore and Joao Moutinho are out of contract, while the club are bracing themselves for offers for Ruben Neves, who is about the enter the final year of his contract.

