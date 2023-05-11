Man Utd to prioritise signing Jordan Pickford if David de Gea contract talks stall - Paper Talk

All the top stories and transfer rumours from Friday's newspapers...

Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag will make signing Everton and England goalkeeper Jordan Pickford a summer priority if the club is unable to secure a new deal for David de Gea.

Chelsea's owners are looking to ease the crisis at Stamford Bridge by recruiting a new chief executive from within their own business empire, current Clearlake Capital operating executive Chris Jurasek.

UEFA has held informal talks about moving the Champions League final to the Stadium of Light in Lisbon, home of Benfica, if there is unrest in host city Istanbul following the presidential Turkish elections, which could include a run-off on May 28.

Wolves are hopeful Ruben Neves will not leave the club on a free transfer despite sustained interest from Manchester United, Arsenal and Barcelona.

Tottenham are confident they are unlikely to face any competition for Julian Nagelsmann this summer as they continue their search for Antonio Conte's long-term replacement.

Emiliano Martinez is ready to quit Aston Villa this summer, according to reports in Argentina, with a host of Premier League rivals including Chelsea and Manchester United set to make their interest known.

Burnley, Brentford and Wolves are leading the race to sign highly-rated Almeria forward El Bilal Toure, who is likely to cost in the region of £25m.

Bojan Krkic has snubbed Lionel Messi when asked about the best players he has featured alongside, naming Ronaldinho at the top over the Argentina World Cup winner.

Royston Drenthe has opened up on his time on loan at Everton, admitting he had a series of rows with then manager David Moyes who, he claims, tried to "get under his skin".

Owner Bill Foley is offering Bournemouth players a trip to Las Vegas, where he owns the NHL's Golden Knights, should they secure Premier League survival, but it appears most might have to turn his offer down because of previously booked holidays.

Sheikh Jassim has been sent desperate messages on social media by Manchester United fans after stories emerged that Sir Jim Ratcliffe's bid to acquire the club is in pole position.

Fabio Capello believes Gareth Southgate can deliver Euro 2024 glory to England before eventually moving away from the role, with an overseas candidate potentially taking over.

Mauricio Pochettino will prioritise attempts to keep England star Mason Mount at Chelsea once he is confirmed as the club's next manager.

Arsenal are set to face competition from Paris Saint-Germain if they make a move for Bayer Leverkusen winger Moussa Diaby this summer.

William Saliba and Oleksandr Zinchenko will not play for Arsenal again this season because of injury.

Chelsea U14s captain Charlie Holland was handed a surprise chance to train with the club's first-team squad on Thursday.

Aston Villa could have as much as £200m to spend in the summer transfer window and are likely to target Sporting Lisbon midfielder Manuel Ugarte, also wanted by Newcastle.

Dwight Yorke has launched a scathing attack on Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag, saying he has not been as good as the man he replaced - Ole Gunnar Solskjaer - and that he needs to be called out over their nine defeats this season.

Former Arsenal striker Nicklas Bendtner has suffered another legal setback after his £280,000 Porsche was seized following a dismissed appeal against driving offence conditions.

Liverpool cult hero Ragnar Klavan will be part of Saturday's Eurovision Song Contest, being held in the city, as he has been selected to read out the results of the Estonian jury.

KSI, who returns to the boxing ring this weekend against Joe Fournier, has revealed a rematch with Jake Paul and fights with Tommy Fury and Conor McGregor would be his dream scenario.

Aberdeen are closing on a first addition for next season with Livingston skipper Nicky Devlin set to finalise a move to Pittodrie.

Celtic are set to be quoted a fee of £7m by FC Luzern if they want to sign Switzerland midfielder Ardon Jashari.

Malky Mackay has dismissed talk of Yan Dhanda returning to England next season amid interest from Blackburn, Birmingham and Ipswich.

Vasilis Barkas says he would love to stay with FC Utrecht after a season on loan there from Celtic, but the Dutch club has already said a permanent deal would be too expensive for them.