 Skip to content

Football transfer news, rumours, reports and gossip

Arsenal, Chelsea, Liverpool, Manchester City, Manchester United, Tottenham and Newcastle rumours, plus Sky Sports Transfer Centre and Paper Talk; the Premier League summer transfer window opens on June 10 and will close on September 1

Tuesday 23 May 2023 10:18, UK

What Every PL Club Needs

Looking for transfer rumours and gossip? Get the latest all in one place.

For all the latest confirmed summer transfers and Sky Sports' latest on deals in the pipeline, follow our dedicated Transfer Centre blog.

Arsenal transfer rumours

Moises Caicedo, Declan Rice, Ilkay Gundogan and more...

Chelsea transfer rumours

Victor Osimhen, Emiliano Martinez, Andre Onana and more...

Trending

Liverpool transfer rumours

Alexis Mac Allister, Manuel Ugarte, Ryan Gravenberch and more...

Man City transfer rumours

Mateo Kovacic, Joshua Kimmich, Cher Ndour and more...

Also See:

Man Utd transfer rumours

Marcel Sabitzer, Min-Jae Kim, Adrien Rabiot and more...

Newcastle transfer rumours

Brennan Johnson, James Maddison, Raphinha and more...

Tottenham transfer rumours

Harry Kane, Dejan Kulusevski, Pedro Porro and more...

Transfer Centre LIVE!

Follow the latest transfer news and gossip across the leagues wherever you are with our live blog.

Paper Talk

Get the latest from the back pages.

Win £250,000 with Super 6!
Win £250,000 with Super 6!

Another Saturday, another chance to win £250,000 with Super 6. Play for free, entries by 3pm.

Around Sky

A summer like no other

Sky Sports F1