Arsenal transfers: Kai Havertz to have medical this weekend ahead of move from Chelsea as Declan Rice talks continue with West Ham

Chelsea forward Kai Havertz will have a medical this weekend ahead of completing his move to Arsenal, while talks continue over Declan Rice.

Havertz's medical is likely to take place overseas due to the player's schedule and, all being well, a formal announcement of his £65m move could come next week.

Chelsea are understood to be satisfied with the deal as Havertz has made it clear he wants to leave Stamford Bridge.

It spells the end of a three-year stint at Chelsea for Havertz, who secured his place in the club's history by scoring the goal that won them a second Champions League crown in 2021.

Chelsea signed Havertz from Bayer Leverkusen in 2020 for £75m but were looking to recoup a substantial portion of what they paid after an indifferent campaign.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player As Chelsea forward Havertz closes in on a move to Arsenal, we look at some of his best goals in the Premier League for the Blues

The proposed transfer to Arsenal generates much-needed funds for the Blues while strengthening and adding versatility to Mikel Arteta's attacking options as the Gunners attempt to build on last season's second-place finish in the Premier League.

Arsenal also remain in talks with West Ham over the signing of Rice. There is an expectation they will make a third offer after having a club-record bid worth £90m rejected.

Manchester City, meanwhile, are set to enter the race to sign the West Ham captain. Sky in Italy are reporting City are prepared to pay £75m + £15m in bonuses payable across two years for Rice.

Image: Arsenal are continuing positive talks with West Ham over Rice

Thomas Partey could also be on the move, with Juventus interested, although there has been no formal bid yet.

Arsenal want a degree of certainty about arrivals before sanctioning any departures.

Image: Havertz has emerged as a target for Arsenal

How would Havertz be remembered at Chelsea? Which club would be getting the better end of the deal? And what are the qualities that make him so appealing to Arsenal and Mikel Arteta?

Sky Sports' Joe Shread and Nick Wright tackle the Chelsea and Arsenal angles respectively.

Follow the summer transfer window with Sky Sports

Who will be on the move this summer when the transfer window opens on June 14 and closes at 11pm on September 1 in England and midnight in Scotland?

Keep up to date with all the latest transfer news and rumours in our dedicated Transfer Centre blog on Sky Sports' digital platforms. You can also catch up with the ins, outs and analysis on Sky Sports News.