Tottenham transfer news: Free agent Manor Solomon set for Spurs medical

Solomon, who impressed while on loan at Fulham last season, is without a club after his contract with Ukrainian club Shakhtar Donetsk expired at the end of June; Shakhtar are furious about the FIFA ruling which allows foreign players to suspend their contracts due to Russia's invasion

Sunday 2 July 2023 21:05, UK

Fulham&#39;s Manor Solomon celebrates after scoring during the English Premier League soccer match between Fulham and Wolverhampton Wanderers at Craven Cottage stadium in London, Friday, Feb. 24, 2023. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth)
Image: Manor Solomon is set to stay in the Premier League

Manor Solomon is set to undergo a medical with Tottenham after agreeing to join the club as a free agent on a four-year deal.

Solomon, who impressed while on loan at Fulham last season, is without a club after his contract with Ukrainian club Shakhtar Donetsk expired at the end of June.

The 23-year-old forward scored four goals in 19 Premier League appearances for Fulham in the campaign just gone.

Watch Solomon's stunner against Wolves for Fulham

Shakhtar Donetsk are furious about the FIFA ruling which has allowed non-Ukrainian players to suspend their contracts due to Russia's invasion of the country.

The Ukrainian club have argued that it has cost them transfer fees on their foreign players, who they were willing to sell, rendering the ruling, in their view, redundant.

Solomon had six months left on his Shakhtar contract, which was due to expire in December this year, but the extension of the FIFA ruling for another year takes it beyond the end of the deal, allowing him to leave for free.

Fulham&#39;s Manor Solomon (right) celebrates scoring their side&#39;s second goal of the game during the Emirates FA Cup fifth round match at Craven Cottage, London. Picture date: Tuesday February 28, 2023.
Image: Solomon scored four goals in 19 Premier League appearances for Fulham

Tottenham will host the Ukrainian side in a charity match this summer and the proceeds will go to the Shakhtar Social charity foundation, which has provided financial, humanitarian and medical support to families across Ukraine since the Russian invasion.

