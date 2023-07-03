Mason Mount: Chelsea midfielder having Manchester United medical ahead of move

Mason Mount is undergoing a medical with Manchester United today, ahead of his proposed £60m move from Chelsea.

Sky Sports News understands the deal includes a potential £5m of add-ons strongly dependent on appearances and success. United have offered the England international a five-year contract with an extra year option.

Mount has one year left on his contract at Stamford Bridge, and United initially had three bids rejected by their Premier League rivals.

United remain in talks with Atalanta over the signing of striker Rasmus Hojlund. A gap in valuation exists - but it is thought the player wants to make the move.

The club also have their valuation of the player and will move to alternative targets if they feel Atalanta are overpricing the player. United are also looking at Eintracht Frankfurt striker Kolo Muani.

Meanwhile, a new goalkeeper remains on the agenda. Inter Milan's Andre Onana is one of a few United are looking at. However, there is a feeling he may be too expensive, and United continue to look at other options.

Dialogue is still open with David de Gea over a new deal, with the 32-year-old Spaniard officially out of contract.

Erik ten Hag first bumped into Mount when he was Ajax head coach. On loan at Vitesse Arnhem, the 18-year-old's free-kick led to his side's third goal as they beat Ajax 3-2 in March 2018.

Ten Hag, then in charge of just his eighth game at Ajax, reportedly tried to sign Mount for the Dutch club on loan from Chelsea the following season. Fourteen goals and 10 assists in his first full campaign of senior football, largely from central midfield, had caught Ten Hag's attention.

'Mount departure an indictment of shambolic Chelsea'

Jonathan Liew of The Guardian told Sky Sports News:

"Manchester United are getting the better deal, for certain.

"The deal is an indictment of the chaos at Chelsea, the shambolic way the club has been run over the last 12 months. Chelsea are losing one of their homegrown stars, a hero of the club, one who has performed well for them, a real favourite with the fans.

"The fact they can't find a way to keep him, to build a team around him, says a lot about where Chelsea are, as does the fact he sees Manchester United as the more stable, long-term option.

"United are getting a player who is still young, who is an international, who can play lots of different roles and has incredible attitude and work-rate in attack and defence. Mount is a versatile player who Erik ten Hag will believe can take United to the next level."

