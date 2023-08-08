 Skip to content

Micky van de Ven: Tottenham complete £43m deal to sign Wolfsburg defender

Spurs will pay an initial fee of £34.5m (€40m) plus a potential £8.5m (€10m) in add-ons for Micky van de Ven; the defender has signed a six-year deal, the longest contract Spurs have handed out since Tanguy Ndombele signed in 2019; Van de Ven will wear the No 37 shirt

Tuesday 8 August 2023 12:42, UK

firo : 01/21/2023, football, soccer, 1st league, 1st Bundesliga, season 2022/2023, VfL Wolfsburg - SC Freiburg Micky van de Ven (Vfl Wolfsburg) single action, whole figure, Photo by: Max Ellerbrake/picture-alliance/dpa/AP Images
Image: Micky van de Ven has signed a six-year contract with Tottenham

Tottenham have signed Micky van de Ven from Wolfsburg in a deal that could rise to £43m.

Spurs will pay an initial fee of £34.5m (€40m) plus a potential £8.5m (€10m) in add-ons.

The central defender has signed a six-year deal, the longest contract Spurs have handed out since Tanguy Ndombele signed in 2019, keeping him in north London until 2029.

Van de Ven, 22, will wear the No 37 shirt at Spurs.

Spurs head coach Ange Postecoglou has now added four fresh players to his squad since arriving at the start of the summer.

Van de Ven follows James Maddison, Gugilelmo Vicario and Manor Solomon through the door.

What do we know about Van de Ven?

Kevin Hatchard and James Savundra discuss Tottenham's new signing Van de Ven and how Ange Postecoglou is looking to revamp his defence

European football expert Kevin Hatchard told Sky Sports:

"He's very quick for a centre-back and has got great recovery pace. He's somebody who is aggressive and still learning the game at the top level, which is understandable.

"You go back not that far when he was at Volendam, outside the Eredivisie, and he wasn't nailed on to have a first-team place there.

"But he's really battled. Ajax looked at him and really wanted to pick him up, but Wolfsburg got in there ahead of him.

"What is interesting about Van de Ven is how much he's played under Niko Kovac. Kovac is an experienced coach and defensive minded.

"He was happy to play Van de Ven in almost every single game. He's left-footed and good at bringing the ball out.

"In terms of potential, there is a high ceiling."

