Hannah Hampton: Chelsea sign England goalkeeper on free transfer following Aston Villa departure

Chelsea have signed England goalkeeper Hannah Hampton on a free transfer following her Aston Villa exit.

Hampton's two-year spell with Villa ended this summer at the conclusion of her contract, with the 22-year-old making 43 appearances in all competitions for the club.

She now joins Zecira Musovic, Ann-Katrin Berger and Emily Orman as the goalkeepers in Emma Hayes' title-winning squad.

After signing for Chelsea, Hampton said: 'I'm very excited! It's a massive club, it's an honour to be a part of this and to be able to wear the club's badge. I want to keep improving, to help the team however I can and I'd love to win some trophies with the club at the same time."

Manager Emma Hayes added: "There is no doubt that Hannah is one of the best young goalkeepers in the world. Her performances have been improving year on year, and we have high hopes for her future with us."

Hampton is also in the 23-player England squad for the Women's World Cup in Australia and New Zealand that kicks off this month, with the Lionesses flying to the tournament on Wednesday.

The move to Chelsea caps a year of ups and downs for the goalkeeper. In Sarina Wiegman's first England squad after the Euros in September, the goalkeeper was dropped due to 'personal issues'. She was then left out of the subsequent three international squads.

Around the same time, Hampton was also dropped for a spell from her club squad at Aston Villa, which Carla Ward also did not elaborate on. During this time, she also underwent surgery on a muscle injury in November.

However, since the start of 2023, Hampton has worked her way back into the Aston Villa squad and was recalled to the England squad in April, with her form arguably better than ever.

Image: Hannah Hampton is currently with England ahead of the Women's World Cup

Ward said in March: "I'm delighted. Since the turn of the year, she's put a lot of things in place personally which have helped her, and I think she's developed no end in these past few months. She's absolutely flying, playing some of the best football of her career, so long may that continue."

Hampton ended the season with five clean sheets for Villa across the season in 15 WSL appearances.

Chelsea playing the long game with Hampton

Sky Sports' Anton Toloui:

Hampton leaves Aston Villa for Chelsea but the problem for the talented 22-year-old is there are already three quality goalkeepers on the books in west London.

This would be a case of Chelsea not wanting to miss out on a player that could go on to be one of the best in her position in Europe, even if they have to play the long game.

With that in mind, expect Hampton to be loaned to another WSL club this season so her progress can continue.

Image: Chelsea are playing the long game with Hannah Hampton, says Sky Sports News' Anton Toloui

Chelsea are not the only WSL club that wanted to sign Hampton, while there was also interest from Spanish teams in the past, including Barcelona.

It's a bold move by Hampton to leave Villa but one that will pay off if she eventually becomes Chelsea's No 1.

