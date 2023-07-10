Manor Solomon: Tottenham complete free signing of Israeli winger after successful loan at Fulham

Tottenham have completed the free transfer of Manor Solomon on a five-year contract

The Israeli winger spent last season on loan at Fulham from Shakhtar Donetsk and scored five goals in 24 appearances in all competitions for the Cottagers.

Solomon has signed a contract at Spurs until 2028 and becomes the club's third new face of the summer after the £40m deal for James Maddison and Guglielmo Vicario's arrival for £17.3m.

Spurs have also made loan deals for Dejan Kulesevski and Pedro Porro permanent this summer.

Solomon was able to leave Shakhtar Donetsk for free this summer after a FIFA ruling allowing non-Ukrainian players to suspend their contracts due to war in the country.

The Ukrainian club have been furious about this ruling since it was introduced last year, when Solomon's contract was suspended so he could join Fulham on a year-long deal.

Shakhtar have argued that it has cost them transfer fees on their foreign assets, which they were willing to sell, so there was no need for the ruling.

Solomon had six months left on his Shakhtar contract, which was due expire in December this year, but the extension of the FIFA ruling for another year takes it beyond that the end of the deal, allowing him to leave for free.

Tottenham will host Shakhtar in a charity match this summer, however, the proceeds of which will go to the Shakhtar Social charity foundation, which has provided financial, humanitarian and medical support to families across Ukraine since the Russian invasion.

Who else are Spurs targeting in the transfer market?

Sky Sports News reporter Michael Bridge:

Never say never to further additions but several players need to leave and that'll be the priority over the coming weeks.

Spurs are focusing on defenders. Edmond Tapsoba from Bayer Leverkusen and Micky van de Ven from Wolfsburg are of interest. Both have plenty of pace and are comfortable on the ball.

Fulham defender Tosin Adarabioyo is also being considered. Clement Lenglet returning from Barcelona on a permanent deal for a nominal fee can't be completely ruled out.

Tottenham simply have to cut out the silly mistakes at the back, a catalyst for their extremely disappointing eighth-placed finish.

My understanding is new manager Ange Postecoglou returning to old club Celtic for new players is currently not on the agenda.

