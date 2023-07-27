Jordan Henderson: Liverpool captain joins Al Ettifaq and reunites with Steven Gerrard in Saudi Pro League

Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson has completed a controversial move to reunite with Steven Gerrard at Saudi Pro League side Al Ettifaq.

Al Ettifaq, managed by Liverpool legend Gerrard, are believed to have more than trebled Henderson's £200,000-a-week salary.

Henderson's controversial transfer to Saudi Arabia's Pro League comes with a fee worth around £13m, and brings his 12-year Anfield career to an end. He won seven major trophies in that time.

The 33-year-old sought clarity from Jurgen Klopp over how much game time he would get with the Reds next season, before making his decision to leave.

Liverpool are undergoing a midfield rebuild that is not complete yet. They have added Alexis Mac Allister and Dominik Szoboszlai, with strong interest remaining in Romeo Lavia.

Thiago Alcantara has also been targeted by Saudi Arabia, while Liverpool have already given Fabinho the green light to complete a £40m move to Al Ittihad.

After joining the Liverpool squad for their pre-season training camp in Germany, Henderson was left out of the opening friendly against Karlsruher last week and said farewell to his team-mates before returning home to undergo a medical and finalise the move.

Henderson has assessed how significant his on-pitch role would be at Liverpool moving forward, but also how switching to Al Ettifaq could impede his international future ahead of the Euro 2024.

There is also a moral consideration: Henderson has been a consistent advocate for human rights and is one of the most vocal supporters of the LGBTQI+ community.

Homosexuality is illegal and punishable by death in Saudi Arabia, while the state stands accused of a host of other abuses including placing harsh restrictions on women's rights and the right to political protest.

"Jordan Henderson is of course free to play for whoever he chooses, but we would urge him to examine Saudi Arabia's human rights record and be prepared to speak out about human rights violations in the country," Amnesty's UK economic affairs director Peter Frankental said last week.

Pride in Football, a network of LGBT+ fan groups, said in a statement: "When you see someone who has been an ally so publicly transfer to a club in a country where LGBT+ people are attacked and imprisoned, it is disappointing.

"Good luck in Saudi Arabia Jordan, but you have lost the respect of so many people who valued you, and trusted you."

Liverpool's own LGBT+ fans group Kop Outs were even more damning, saying: "Given choices he has recently made, Kop Outs doubt & question if Henderson was ever an actual ally."

Henderson given no guarantees by Southgate

Henderson spoke to Gareth Southgate before finally committing to his lucrative transfer to Saudi Arabia, to try to seek reassurance that the move wouldn't affect his England future.

However, Sky Sports News has been told Southgate could offer the 33-year-old no guarantees about selection. Equally, Henderson learned he won't be immediately overlooked by the England boss, as he considers his squad for the upcoming autumn internationals.

Henderson has made it clear to Southgate - with whom he has a close relationship - that he has no plans to retire from international football, and that he is still very keen to be involved with England in the remaining Euro qualifiers, and during next summer's finals in Germany.

His move to the Saudi Pro League nevertheless raises serious question marks over his England future - because the standard of football will mark a significant dip compared to the elite level of the Premier League.

The first test of Henderson's international pedigree will come in five weeks' time, at the very start of September, when Southgate will name his squad to face Ukraine in Poland, followed by the "friendly" against Scotland.

