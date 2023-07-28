Riyad Mahrez: Winger completes £30m Al Ahli move from Man City after five years at Etihad Stadium

Riyad Mahrez has completed a £30m move to Al Ahli from Manchester City after five years at the Etihad Stadium.

Mahrez had been given permission to miss City's pre-season tour of Japan and South Korea to finalise the move.

The 32-year-old Algeria international winger has now signed a three-year contract with the Saudi Pro League side.

Since signing for City in 2018 from Leicester, Mahrez has won four Premier League titles, two FA Cups, three Carabao Cups and the Champions League with Manchester City.

He arrived at the Etihad in the summer of 2018 for a then club-record £60m after playing an influential role in Leicester's Premier League title-winning season in 2015/16.

"To play for Manchester City has been an honour and privilege," said Mahrez, who will celebrate his 33rd birthday next February.

"I came to City to win trophies and enjoy my football and I achieved all that and so much more.

"I have had five unforgettable years with this football club, working with unbelievable players, fantastic supporters, and the best manager in the world.

"I've made a lifetime of wonderful memories and the manner of our Premier League title wins and the battles we've had with Liverpool and, last year, Arsenal, underlined our collective desire and mentality to be the best.

"Manchester City will forever be a huge and happy part of my life."

The treble winners have already seen Ilkay Gundogan leave this summer for Barcelona, while Kyle Walker and Bernardo Silva have also been linked with exits.

Image: Ruben Neves, Karim Benzema and Roberto Firmino are among those to have moved to Saudi Arabia

The 2023 summer transfer window has seen big-name players such as Ruben Neves, Karim Benzema and Roberto Firmino all move to clubs in Saudi Arabia for lucrative offers - and more will follow.

Follow this link for a list of every high-profile player that has moved to the Saudi Pro League since their transfer window opened on July 1, and it will close on September 20.

