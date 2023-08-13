Jack Harrison: Everton close to sealing loan for Leeds winger after Aston Villa end interest

Everton are close to completing a loan deal for Jack Harrison after Aston Villa ended their interest in the Leeds winger.

The move is understood to be a straight loan without an option for Everton to buy the 26-year-old.

Villa enquired about a similar deal but pulled out because of Harrison's current injury, which is set to keep him out for at least three weeks.

Harrison is now due to undergo a medical on Merseyside before joining Everton, who are also interested in Leeds forward Wilfried Gnonto.

The Italy international has ruled himself out of selection for the club's recent fixtures, despite being told he will not be sold during the summer window.

Harrison will be the Toffees' fourth signing of the summer, following the permanent additions of Yousseff Chermiti and Ashley Young, as well as the loan deal for Arnaut Danjuma.

Villa were considering Harrison as a potential replacement for Emiliano Buendia, who suffered an ACL injury earlier this week and is set to miss the majority of the 2023/24 campaign.

Who will be on the move this summer when the transfer window opens on June 14 and closes at 11pm on September 1 in England and midnight in Scotland?

Keep up to date with all the latest transfer news and rumours in our dedicated Transfer Centre blog on Sky Sports' digital platforms. You can also catch up with the ins, outs and analysis on Sky Sports News.