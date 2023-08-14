Jack Harrison: Everton seal season-long loan deal for Leeds United winger

Everton have completed a season-long loan deal for Leeds winger Jack Harrison.

The move is understood to be a straight loan without an option for Everton to buy the 26-year-old winger, but there is a release clause included which can be invoked during the loan spell.

Aston Villa enquired about a similar deal but pulled out because of Harrison's current injury, which is set to keep him out for at around three to four weeks.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player FREE TO WATCH: Highlights from Fulham's win against Everton in the Premier League.

Everton keen on Gnonto

Image: Jack Harrison celebrates with Leeds team-mate Wilfried Gnonto

Everton are also interested in Leeds forward Wilfried Gnonto.

The Italy international has ruled himself out of selection for the club's recent fixtures, despite being told he will not be sold during the summer window.

Harrison is the Toffees' fourth signing of the summer, following the permanent additions of Yousseff Chermiti and Ashley Young, as well as the loan deal for Arnaut Danjuma.

Villa were considering Harrison as a potential replacement for Emiliano Buendia, who suffered an ACL injury last week and is set to miss the majority of the 2023/24 campaign.

Who will be on the move this summer when the transfer window opens on June 14 and closes at 11pm on September 1 in England and midnight in Scotland?

Keep up to date with all the latest transfer news and rumours in our dedicated Transfer Centre blog on Sky Sports' digital platforms. You can also catch up with the ins, outs and analysis on Sky Sports News.