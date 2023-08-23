Cameron Archer: Sheffield United agree £18m fee for 21-year-old Aston Villa striker

Sheffield United have agreed a fee with Aston Villa for striker Cameron Archer.

There are still some final elements of the deal to conclude - but he is close to signing for the Blades.

One source has told Sky Sports News the fee is worth £18m.

Luton were also understood to have been trying for a loan move but Villa favoured a permanent deal.

Image: Cameron Archer was a part of the England U21 side to win this summer's Euros

Sheffield United originally identified Archer as an option to replace Iliman Ndiaye, who has left for Ligue 1 club Marseille, in early August.

They wanted Chuba Akpom and Malik Tillman but both have since signed for Eredivisie clubs - Akpom has gone to Ajax, while Tillman was snapped up by PSV.

A host of Championship clubs were also eyeing a move for Archer, who scored 11 goals and provided six assists in 23 appearances under Michael Carrick during a successful loan spell at Middlesbrough last season.

