Transfer

Cameron Archer: Sheffield United agree £18m fee for 21-year-old Aston Villa striker

Sheffield United have agreed an £18m fee with Aston Villa for striker Cameron Archer; the 21-year-old enjoyed a successful loan period at Middlesbrough last season, scoring 11 goals and providing six assists in 23 appearances; the Blades fought off interest from Luton

Lyall Thomas

News Editor @SkySportsLyall

Wednesday 23 August 2023 12:10, UK

Aston Villa academy graduate Cameron Archer is close to agreeing a move to Sheffield United
Sheffield United have agreed a fee with Aston Villa for striker Cameron Archer.

There are still some final elements of the deal to conclude - but he is close to signing for the Blades.

One source has told Sky Sports News the fee is worth £18m.

Luton were also understood to have been trying for a loan move but Villa favoured a permanent deal.

Cameron Archer&#39;s early opener set England on their way to victory, putting them ahead inside four minutes
Image: Cameron Archer was a part of the England U21 side to win this summer's Euros

Sheffield United originally identified Archer as an option to replace Iliman Ndiaye, who has left for Ligue 1 club Marseille, in early August.

Trending

They wanted Chuba Akpom and Malik Tillman but both have since signed for Eredivisie clubs - Akpom has gone to Ajax, while Tillman was snapped up by PSV.

A host of Championship clubs were also eyeing a move for Archer, who scored 11 goals and provided six assists in 23 appearances under Michael Carrick during a successful loan spell at Middlesbrough last season.

