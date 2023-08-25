Hugo Ekitike: Paris Saint-Germain keen on forward signing for Brentford but Bees chasing Nicolas Gonzalez and Brennan Johnson

Paris Saint-Germain like the idea of Hugo Ekitike signing for Brentford - but the Bees are working on a deal for Fiorentina's Nicolas Gonzalez.

Ekitike is also understood to be interested in the move to Brentford but the west London club have other more preferable targets, with Brennan Johnson of Nottingham Forest also in their sights.

Following a club-record £34m bid for winger Gonzalez, Fiorentina CEO Joe Barone said on Thursday night: "We want to thank Brentford, they sent another bid for Nico, but he will not leave the club.

"He's a key player for us. He's not for sale and he won't be available on the market."

Brentford are understood to be considering their next move on the deal, and sources have told Sky Sports News it is Fiorentina manager Vincenzo Italiano who really does not want to lose Gonzalez, although the club will ultimately decide.

Image: PSG see Brentford as an ideal place for the young forward to develop

Brentford's other long-term top target Johnson remains in the frame, but Chelsea and Tottenham are also looking at him before the deadline. As yet, no active formal negotiations to sell Johnson are ongoing with Nottingham Forest.

Ekitike, meanwhile, is being offered to clubs across Europe as PSG look to balance their FFP obligations, including others in the Premier League such as Fulham, West Ham and Everton.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Watch all of Brennan Johnson’s goals from the 2022-2023 Premier League season

The French club see Brentford as an ideal place for him to develop and - hopefully - lead to strong future resale value in the form of a sell-on clause, which they want in any deal for Ekitike to leave.

Sky in Italy are reporting that AC Milan have shown some interest in signing Ekitike on loan. The 21-year-old forward is considered a top talent but he will not come cheap in terms of both wages and a transfer fee.

Ekitike has been offered to Eintracht Frankfurt as part of negotiations for Randal Kolo Muani.

Who will be on the move in the final days of the transfer window before it closes at 11pm on September 1 in England and midnight in Scotland?

Keep up to date with all the latest transfer news and rumours in our dedicated Transfer Centre blog on Sky Sports' digital platforms. You can also catch up with the ins, outs and analysis on Sky Sports News.