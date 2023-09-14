Chelsea owner Todd Boehly planning to make Sporting CP second feeder club - Paper Talk

All the top stories and transfer rumours from Saturday's newspapers...

DAILY TELEGRAPH

Chelsea have spent £1bn and signed 27 players since Behdad Eghbali and Todd Boehly's takeover - now they want to buy Sporting CP.

Everton majority shareholder Farhad Moshiri has agreed to sell the club, but only after agreeing an extraordinary performance related clause, which involves remaining in the Premier League.

Eddie Howe is adamant he is immune to external criticism as he defended Newcastle United's poor start to the Premier League season.

DAILY MAIL

Mauricio Pochettino reveals Chelsea will only have 14 or 15 players to take on Bournemouth, despite Todd Boehly spending another £400m this summer.

Erik ten Hag has been dealt another blow as Sofyan Amrabat is ruled out of Manchester United action after he was forced out of Morocco duty through injury.

Erik ten Hag is said to have no idea when Antony will return to Manchester United as he addresses domestic abuse allegations.

Everton's prospective owners are facing serious questions about the source of their funding after 777 partners agreed a deal worth more than £500m to buy the club.

THE ATHLETIC

Bethany England has been named the new captain of Tottenham Hotspur Women.

Mario Balotelli has cancelled his contract with Swiss side Sion and returned to Adana Demirspor of the Turkish Super Lig.

Pedro Rocha will continue in his role as interim president of the RFEF (Spanish FA) until its next set of elections, which are due next year, despite the Spain Women's squad calling for his resignation.

Xavi has revealed his new Barcelona contract will be announced soon - but he only wants a long-term deal if he continues to earn it.

THE TIMES

Pep Guardiola has insisted Phil Foden is destined to excel in a central midfield role, despite Gareth Southgate's reservations.

The verbal abuse meted out to Harry Maguire across football was started by supporters at Manchester United, according to his former manager Brendan Rodgers.

Jadon Sancho's future at Manchester United looks bleak after Erik ten Hag admitted he does not know whether the winger will play for the club again.

THE SUN

Erik ten Hag has warned Jadon Sancho might never play for Manchester United again as he hints at more problems with the outcast winger.

Chelsea owner Todd Boehly is planning to make Portuguese giant Sporting Lisbon his second feeder club.

Man United fans are crying out for Rasmus Hojlund to lead the team out of their early season struggles.

Jurgen Klopp let rip at a journalist after being asked about Mohamed Salah's future - who was heavily linked with a summer move to the Saudi Pro League.

DAILY MIRROR

Chelsea's co-sporting directors Paul Winstanley and Laurence Stewart have spoken out about the club's transfer strategy, with the Blues having now spent more than £1bn since a consortium led by Todd Boehly took over.

Farhad Moshiri's plans for a swift sale of Everton have come under immediate threat, with a backlash from fans and creditors of the club.

Ange Postecoglou isn't getting carried away by the honeymoon period of Tottenham's stunning start to the season, after being named Premier League manager of the month for August.

DAILY RECORD

Michael Beale has insisted he cares too much about Rangers to walk away from Ibrox, after being faced with calls to quit from the fanbase.

Brendan Rodgers insists Celtic midfielder Reo Hatate is ready to roar back to his best after shaking off the transfer speculation of the summer.

Jota has been excluded from Al Ittihad's Saudi Pro League squad just two months after joining from Celtic, according to reports.

SCOTTISH SUN

Jota was willing to sanction a sensational loan return to Celtic - just weeks after concluding a record £25m exit from the club this summer.

Todd Cantwell has broken his silence on his cruel injury blow, after it was revealed he will miss almost a month of action for Rangers.