Barcelona have Jadon Sancho and Anthony Martial on transfer shortlist that also features Kai Havertz and Jorginho - Paper Talk

All the top stories and transfer rumours from Saturday's newspapers...

THE SUN

Barcelona have Jadon Sancho and Anthony Martial on a six-man transfer shortlist, which also reportedly features Kai Havertz and Jorginho.

Tyson Fury is set to fight Oleksandr Usyk after sealing the "biggest boxing deal in history".

Reece James is closing in on a return to training after progressing well in his injury recovery.

Spotify Due to your consent preferences, you’re not able to view this. Open Privacy Options

DAILY MAIL

Mauricio Pochettino intends to be more involved in Chelsea's transfer plans starting with the January window.

Graeme Souness says Liverpool look like they have a new lease of life.

DAILY MIRROR

Roma boss Jose Mourinho is keen to be reunited with Tottenham defender Eric Dier in the Italian capital after previously admitting he was "wrong" about the player.

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has clarified comments he made on new boy Wataru Endo recently, with Klopp insisting he is satisfied with the midfielder's start to life at Anfield.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Sky Sports chief reporter Kaveh Solhekol explains why Manchester United might be impacted by Liverpool's minority stake sale.

Mauricio Pochettino has confirmed Ben Chilwell is set for an extended spell on the sidelines in a new blow to struggling Chelsea.

Ryan Gravenberch has admitted he still has much to learn about Liverpool's style of play.

DAILY STAR

Jose Mourinho's Roma have won just one of their first six Serie A games and the Portuguese admits it has been the worst spell of his career.

DAILY EXPRESS

Tennis legend Maria Sharapova issued a glowing assessment of Coco Gauff after watching the American claim her first Grand Slam at the age of just 19 at the 2023 US Open.

DAILY RECORD

Brendan Rodgers admits he is delighted to see Reo Hatate commit his future to Celtic.

SCOTTISH SUN

Rangers are set to part company with former Ibrox players John Brown and Billy Kirkwood as part of a backroom overhaul.