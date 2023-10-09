VAR stopped Burnley vs Chelsea after restart amid offside check following Liverpool farce at Tottenham - Paper Talk

All the top stories and transfer rumours from Tuesday's newspapers...

DAILY TELEGRAPH

Referee Stuart Attwell was told to stop the game during Chelsea's win at Burnley on Saturday after allowing it to restart before a VAR review check of Raheem Sterling's goal, which made it 3-1, had been completed.

England have told Uefa they want to play for their place at Euro 2028 by entering qualification along with their four co-hosts - raising the risk that one misses out on their own tournament.

THE TIMES

The UK and Ireland will be announced as the Euro 2028 hosts on Tuesday with economists predicting a £2.6bn boost to the economy from the biggest sports event to come to the British Isles since the London Olympics in 2012.

Wayne Rooney is set to make a return to English football by becoming the next Birmingham City manager after the club sacked John Eustace, with the former Manchester United striker agreeing a deal worth three times what Eustace was earning.

Birmingham City's decision to part company with John Eustace amid a link with Wayne Rooney was criticised by both Jason Burt of The Telegraph and Mark Ogden from ESPN on Back Pages Tonight.

Sporting Lisbon have discussed bringing Eric Dier back to the club when his Tottenham Hotspur contract expires next year.

Simon Halliday has demanded that Bill Sweeney retract claims that the RFU received no warning from him about the financial situation at Jersey Reds before the Championship club went bust.

THE GUARDIAN

The growth of the Saudi Pro League and its extensive transfer spending in Europe this summer are "making a lot of people realise that football is becoming too much about money", according to a senior figure in the European Club Association.

THE SUN

Benfica star Joao Neves is on Manchester United's radar - he recently signed a new deal with the club which runs through to 2028 and has a release clause of £103m.

Chelsea have agreed to sell Romelu Lukaku to Roma for £37m at the end of the season, according to reports.

Stephanie Frappart will take charge of England's friendly with Australia on Friday to become the first woman to referee a men's international at Wembley.

DAILY MAIL

Manchester United will look to offload Jadon Sancho in January if the England forward continues to refuse to apologise to Erik ten Hag.

Mary Earps' England goalkeeper shirts have already sold out after Nike finally put the product on sale following a backlash during the World Cup.

The FA are holding talks over whether to illuminate the Wembley arch in the colours of Israel's flag during England's friendly against Australia on Friday amidst concerns over a potential backlash.

Former Brighton and Chelsea boss Graham Potter is reportedly in line for a managerial recall, should Napoli part ways with Rudi Garcia.

The FA has chosen not to take action over Kyle Walker's heated tunnel bust-up with Arsenal's set-piece coach after the Gunners' 1-0 victory over Manchester City.

David Beckham is reportedly in line for an ambassadorial role at Manchester United, should Sheikh Jassim Bin Hamad Al Thani successfully complete the club's takeover.

THE INDEPENDENT

Australia and New Zealand are scrambling to come up with solutions to name the 14 stadiums necessary for a World Cup 2034 bid in time for the 31 October deadline, potentially clearing the way for Saudi Arabia even more.

DAILY MIRROR

Jose Mourinho has claimed that Cristiano Ronaldo's transfer to Saudi Arabia earlier this year has inspired him to move to the Middle Eastern nation later in his career.

Napoli are preparing to sell Victor Osimhen next year and would be open to allowing the star striker to join Arsenal - but only if Gabriel Jesus goes the other way.

THE ATHLETIC

It is increasingly likely that Watford technical director Ben Manga and his recruitment team will leave the Championship club following discussions on Monday.

Middlesbrough have a £1.5m option to buy Sam Greenwood at the end of his season-long loan from Leeds United.

Real Madrid's under-17 assistant coach Adria Diaz, who senior figures last week decided to fire over a farewell letter he wrote to Barcelona, is now to stay at the club after an internal backlash.

Germany midfielder Leon Goretzka and his Bayern Munich head coach Thomas Tuchel have criticised the decision for their national side to play international friendlies in North America just days before returning to Bundesliga action.

Olivier Giroud has been included in the Serie A team of the week as a goalkeeper after his cameo during AC Milan's 1-0 victory over Genoa on Saturday.

Barcelona defender Jules Kounde has been ruled out for at least one month with a knee injury.

DAILY STAR

Serie A referee Juan Luca Sacchi is reportedly set to be suspended by the league after he was seen snubbing a handshake from a female assistant prior to officiating Sassuolo and Lecce's clash last weekend.

DAILY RECORD

Danilo has told Rangers fans he hopes to be back on the pitch within three weeks.

Philippe Clement is keen on a move to Rangers amid "ongoing talks" with the Ibrox board - despite having held talks over a potential money-spinning move to Saudi Pro League side Al Shabab.