Eddie Howe to rule himself out of becoming Gareth Southgate's replacement as England manager - Paper Talk

All the top stories and transfer rumours from Friday's newspapers...

DAILY TELEGRAPH

Eddie Howe will swiftly rule himself out of the running to become the next England manager despite the Football Association putting him on a shortlist of potential candidates to replace Gareth Southgate.

THE SUN

Jadon Sancho has been excluded from Manchester United's 2023/24 squad photo.

Neymar's latest injury agony could cost Fifa £6.5m, with football chiefs facing paying Al Hilal huge compensation after the Saudi club's new superstar was ruled out for the season.

Sheffield United boss Paul Heckingbottom does not think Chris Basham's horror injury will be career-threatening.

New figures released by the MLS Players Association reveal that Lionel Messi is earning a whopping $20.4m (£16.8m) per season with Inter Miami.

Lionel Messi will "definitely" return to the Nou Camp for Barcelona one day, according to sporting director Deco, who is adamant Messi will come back to his beloved club for a farewell game.

DAILY MAIL

Everton have been reported to the Premier League and are facing legal action for allegedly failing to pay an agent fee related to a recent international signing.

Manchester United are expected to take up their option to extend Hannibal Mejbri's contract, according to reports.

The Premier League is looking at a cap on a club's wage bill in order to keep the top flight competitive, Crystal Palace chairman Steve Parish has said.

Cristiano Ronaldo has contributed to a staggering rise of fan engagement in the Saudi Pro League (SPL), but he still attracts less supporter attention than his long-term rival Lionel Messi, according to new data.

Aaron Ramsdale admits he fears for his place in the England squad after breaking his silence on the 'suffering' he has endured since losing his position as Arsenal No 1.

Chelsea have reportedly thwarted Barcelona's plans to snap up young left-back Ian Maatsen on a free transfer by activating an extension to his contract.

Sir Jim Ratcliffe's deal to take a 25 per cent stake in Manchester United may not be completed in time for the opening of the January transfer window.

EVENING STANDARD

Mikel Arteta has revealed Pep Guardiola sent him a congratulatory message after Arsenal beat Manchester City before the international break.

DAILY MIRROR

Todd Boehly's chaotic transfer activity is again under fire after the agent of Mohammed Kudus branded Chelsea's summer pursuit of the star "ridiculous".

THE ATHLETIC

Raphael Varane returned to training on Thursday ahead of Manchester United's trip to Sheffield United this Saturday.

Bournemouth and USMNT midfielder Tyler Adams is expected to be sidelined until well into the new year after suffering a recurrence of a hamstring injury.

Liverpool have been boosted by the return of Cody Gakpo to training ahead of Saturday's Merseyside derby at Anfield.

Barcelona have announced they will wear shirts featuring rock band The Rolling Stones' logo for this month's Clasico against Real Madrid as part of their sponsorship deal with Spotify.

Manchester City manager Gareth Taylor has joined those questioning the current format of the Women's Champions League.

Leeds United manager Daniel Farke has questioned whether Archie Gray's volume of playing time for the England Under-19s is beneficial for his development.

Crystal Palace owner Steve Parish has called for tougher salary control in women's football.

Barcelona president Joan Laporta has said "there are no grounds" for him to be investigated over the club's €7.3m payments to a former referees' chief.

DAILY EXPRESS

AC Milan have raised concerns over the welfare of one of their players, Emil Roback, after his loan club IFK Norrkoping confirmed he has gone missing.

THE TIMES

The teenage leg spinner Rehan Ahmed is one of 20 England players to receive a multi-year central contract across all formats, worth up to £900,000 a year, and is expected to add to his single Test cap in India in January.

DAILY RECORD

Borna Barisic's future at Rangers remains uncertain and Dinamo Zagreb could take advantage with Nottingham Forest not thought to be in for the defender.

Celtic target Andriy Lunin has left the door open for a Real Madrid exit as the goalkeeper admitted he wants to ramp up his game time.

Craig Moore insists Rangers' hunt for a director of football has taken far too long, and revealed he feared it proved costly when Michael Beale was first appointed.

SCOTTISH SUN

Top ref Andrew Dallas has revealed how he had to quit being an onfield official because of injury - and says becoming a VAR saved his career.

Ross McCausland is set to be offered a new contract by Rangers, it's being claimed.

Alfredo Morelos faces question marks over his future at Santos after picking up a serious calf injury in training.