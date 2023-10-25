Premier League recommends Everton face 12-point deduction for breaching profit and sustainability rules - Paper Talk

All the top stories and transfer rumours from Thursday's newspapers...

DAILY TELEGRAPH

The Premier League has recommended Everton face a 12-point deduction in its case against them for breaching profit and sustainability rules, the Telegraph has learned.

Thousands of Celtic fans defied the club before kick-off against Atletico Madrid on Wednesday by displaying Palestine flags, an act which will inevitably lead to Uefa sanctions.

Rasmus Hojlund has said he is "far from the finished article" and there is a lot more to come from him since his £72m move to Manchester United.

Amjad Bashir, a trustee of Yorkshire's cricket foundation, will be asked to step down after comments he made about Israel's response to Hamas attacks.

A dejected-looking Andy Murray lost a brutal three-hour battle in Basel, where he took his frustration out on his racket as he saw his lead slip away.

THE ATHLETIC

Newcastle United could make a move for Manchester United midfielder Scott McTominay in January if Sandro Tonali's ban from football is as long as anticipated.

Xavi has condemned the "current state" of tension between Barcelona and Real Madrid ahead of Saturday's Clasico after a Barcelona board member's alleged social media attack on Vinicius Junior.

Brighton & Hove Albion's Solly March and Danny Welbeck are set for significant spells on the sidelines after sustaining injuries against Manchester City.

Joao Felix has assured supporters he is "fine" after being forced off with a knock to his hip during Barcelona's Champions League victory over Shakhtar Donetsk.

Real Madrid are set to announce a sponsorship deal with a regional Saudi Arabian bank.

Nice defender Youcef Atal has been given a seven-match suspension by the French Football Association (LFP) over a social media post relating to the Israel-Gaza war.

DAILY MAIL

Reports in Germany have claimed Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola wants to sign Bayern Munich forward Jamal Musiala.

Former Liverpool defender Mamadou Sakho has reportedly been suspended by current club Montpellier following allegations he attacked manager Michael Der Zakarian on Tuesday.

Maurice Steijn made demands that Ajax sacked two people who "stabbed him in the back" before himself being dismissed by the struggling Dutch giants earlier this week.

Former Newcastle United managing director Lee Charnley is in advanced talks about a senior role with leading talent agency Wasserman.

Chelsea Pitch Owners have confirmed a decision from the club over their future stadium plans is to be finalised shortly, but have warned a rebuild of Stamford Bridge could take as long as seven years.

Barcelona have apologised for a tweet from one of their spokesmen making light of the racism suffered by Vinicius in last weekend's game between Real Madrid and Sevilla.

Jose Mourinho has taken aim at Inter Milan fans for their treatment of Roma striker Romelu Lukaku.

Aston Villa fans will face an increased security presence in the Netherlands on Thursday after the remarkable incidents that marred AZ Alkmaar's tie against Legia Warsaw earlier this month and the trouble that flared when West Ham visited in May.

The ECB is to investigate Middlesex's demands for a "life ruining sum of money" from former chief executive Richard Goatley over a dispute about misappropriated funds which has led to complaints from his family.

THE SUN

Manchester United are unlikely to qualify for the revamped Club World Cup in 2025 unless they manage to win this season's Champions League.

Sergio Ramos believes Real Madrid and Arsenal are currently the two best footballing sides in Europe.

Chelsea loanee David Datro Fofana has issued an apology after refusing to shake the hand of Union Berlin boss Urs Fischer when he was substituted during Tuesday's Champions League loss to Napoli.

Brentford are moving into the former home of now defunct Staines Town - Wheatsheaf Park - and will play B team and U18 games there.

Former Manchester United midfielder Darron Gibson has admitted he could have died had he not been able to stop his addiction to taking sleeping pills.

AC Milan could face legal action from Newcastle for selling them Sandro Tonali - who faces a 10-month ban.

Sokratis Papastathopoulos is reportedly close to sealing a deal to join Real Betis.

DAILY STAR

Michael Owen has revealed he considered an offer to buy Wrexham's fierce rivals Chester FC to take on their Hollywood owners Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney.

Manchester City players faced mockery on social media over the "cardigan and denim" look they were given as they arrived for their Champions League clash with Young Boys.

Punches were thrown by Newcastle United and Borussia Dortmund fans ahead of their Champions League group stage clash on Wednesday night.

THE GUARDIAN

Chelsea defender Thiago Silva has confirmed he is prepared to return to international football with Brazil at the age of 39 as they struggle with injuries.

THE TIMES

777 Partners are expected to pay a reduced price for Everton if the club has points deducted for an alleged breach of the Premier League's financial rules.

A number of former footballers have complained to Staffordshire Police about the force's handling of an investigation into allegations of "historic sexual, mental and physical abuse" at Stoke City.

Jenson Brooksby, one of the rising stars of the US tennis scene, has been banned for 18 months after missing three drug tests inside a year.

DAILY MIRROR

Olympiakos have made an impassioned plea to their own supporters to stop disrupting matches ahead of their Europa League clash with West Ham on Thursday night.

Chris Kamara has revealed an improvement in his health after spending a month in Mexico receiving ground-breaking treatment which could help reverse the apraxia which has badly affected his quality of life in recent years.

Jamie Carragher believes Manchester City should be "relegated five divisions" if Everton are handed a 12-point penalty for breaching Financial Fair Play regulations.

Louis van Gaal is considering an approach to Arsenal assistant manager Albert Stuivenberg as he begins the search for a new Ajax boss.

Inter Miami's decision not to re-sign Josef Martinez for the 2024 MLS season is being taken as a major hint that they will pursue a deal to bring Luis Suarez to the franchise.

DAILY EXPRESS

Michael Owen has revealed he hasn't spoken to former Newcastle colleague Alan Shearer in more than three years since a falling-out on social media.

DAILY RECORD

Sparta boss Brian Priske has issued an impassioned plea as he urged the Prague support to reject racism as they host Rangers on Thursday night.