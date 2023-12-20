Juventus hold talks with Man City over January loan for Kalvin Phillips with Tottenham's Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg also of interest

Juventus have held initial talks with Manchester City about a January loan deal for Kalvin Phillips, while the Serie A club are also interested in Tottenham's Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg.

Juventus are in the market for a new midfielder next month and are inquiring about several targets, with Phillips and Hojbejrg thought to be high on their list.

Sky Sports News understands City would prefer a permanent sale for Phillips however, after making him available on the market.

But Phillips' wages of around £7m a year - or £135,000 per week - are tough for another club to take on in the middle of the season, with Financial Fair Play very much at the forefront of the minds of directors.

Phillips has struggled for regular first-team minutes since his £42m move from Leeds in the summer of 2022, and Pep Guardiola recently admitted he could go while also making an apology to the player over his lack of game-time.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Kalvin Phillips was challenged by a young England fan to a game of rock, paper, scissors, but did the midfielder come out on top? Courtesy: @footballbeyondborders

Sky Sports News understands City are themselves looking for cover in defensive midfield ready for a Phillips departure and would prefer a young, homegrown option.

Hojbejrg, meanwhile, has not been in favour at Tottenham and the club would have a decision to make if they receive an attractive offer for the Denmark international, given they will also lose Yves Bissouma to AFCON during the window. They will certainly want a replacement ready to come in.

Although Manchester United are not expecting to bring players in in January, Hojbjerg was on their list in the summer behind Sofyan Amrabat, whom they brought in from Fiorentina, and Hojbjerg may come back into their thinking again if there is an offer for Casemiro that is too good to turn down.

Hojbjerg is also understood to have further interest from other clubs in England and Italy, for example from the likes of Napoli.

Newcastle hold Phillips interest

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Pep Guardiola says he struggles to see Kalvin Phillips in his Manchester City team

Phillips, meanwhile, is understood to be on Newcastle's January transfer list.

However the Magpies would prefer to loan him as they are looking for a defensive-midfield player to cover for the suspended Sandro Tonali.

Keeping within their Financial Fair Play budget is also an issue they need to think about.

Newcastle do not have much of a budget for January, but can bring forward summer plans if the right deal arises as they did with Anthony Gordon from Everton in 2022.