Eric Dier: Bayern Munich sign defender from Tottenham on initial loan with option to extend

Bayern Munich have signed defender Eric Dier from Tottenham on an initial loan until the end of the season, with the option for a further year.

Dier, who will wear the No 15 shirt said: "This move is a dream come true for me, because as a child you want to play for a club like Bayern one day. Bayern is one of the biggest clubs in the world and has an incredible history.

"I want to help the team with my versatility in defence. I'm really looking forward to my new team-mates and the fans at the Allianz Arena, which in my eyes is one of the best stadiums in the world."

Bayern sporting director Christoph Freund added: "We're pleased we've been able to sign Eric Dier. He's long been in our thinking for this transfer window.

"Eric will be a valuable part of our defence. His sporting abilities and international experience will help the team both on the pitch and in the changing room."

Sky Sports News reported on Wednesday Dier was the top target for Bayern after they missed out on Radu Dragusin, who completed his move to Spurs.

Speaking at his press conference on Thursday, Bayern boss Thomas Tuchel said: "I think that he is more or less a specialist in the central defensive role. He's played as a holding midfielder in the past. He can play as part of a back four and three at the back so we can free up Leon Goretzka in midfield so he doesn't have to switch between playing as a No 8 and being deeper."

Dier spent the last nine and a half years in north London after signing from Sporting Lisbon in 2014, and has made 365 appearances for Spurs since, scoring 13 goals.

He made his senior debut for England in 2015, winning 49 caps so far and featuring at the 2018 and 2022 World Cups, as well as Euro 2016.

Dier was a stalwart of the Mauricio Pochettino era, most regularly in midfield, and though he played 42 times for the club last season, has featured in just four games since the start of 2023/24.

Why Dier is perfect for Bayern

European football journalist Andy Brassell on The Transfer Show:

"The Eric Dier transfer is a little bit like Davinson Sanchez. He didn't have the best time over the last year and a half at Spurs, but Galatasaray are very pleased with Sanchez so far, he looked the part in the Champions League as well.

"Dier is exactly what Bayern have been looking for. They couldn't get Joao Palhinha over the line and that will be a very difficult deal to broker in January.

"Dier can play in defensive midfield, he can be a reinforcement at centre back and he has so many legs around him, he doesn't need to move like lightening.

"I think he's exactly what they're after and just maybe, it could get him back towards the England squad."

