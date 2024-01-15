Jordan Henderson: Ajax intensify efforts to sign England midfielder from Al Ettifaq on permanent deal

Ajax are intensifying efforts to sign Jordan Henderson on a permanent deal from Al Ettifaq.

The Saudi Arabian club have said they are not prepared to let Henderson leave on loan, prompting Ajax to consider offers to buy him outright.



Al Ettifaq are yet to give a clear indication as to how much it will cost to do that - but Ajax are hopeful they can strike a deal.

Henderson himself is understood to be unsure as to whether Al Ettifaq will agree to let him go.



With their Eredivisie season in trouble, Ajax - who are 23 points shy of league leaders PSV - need him now to be able to push for European qualification during the remainder of the campaign.



Ajax believe the midfielder can make an immediate impact and give the club a huge lift.



Henderson joined Al Ettifaq - a team managed by Steven Gerrard - from Liverpool in the summer for £12m.

