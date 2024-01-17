Transfer Talk Podcast: Jordan Henderson heads for Saudi Arabia exit

The team are back for the upcoming January transfer window with the return of the Transfer Talk podcast!

Henderson heads for Saudi Arabia exit, Man Utd keen on Araujo & EFL transfer special

Pete Graves and Dharmesh Sheth discuss Jordan Henderson's cancelled contract in Saudi Arabia and question whether a Premier League club could make a late move for the England international.

Meanwhile, Manchester United, a club not expected to be busy during the January window, are being linked with two players and Manchester City have "all but signed" Claudio Echeverri, an Argentinian wonderkid who has been described as a mix between Lionel Messi and Diego Maradona.

Plus, David Prutton and NTT20's George Elek join Pete and Dharmesh to discuss what players in the EFL could be on the move this month...

