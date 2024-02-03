Kylian Mbappe has not told Paris Saint-Germain he is leaving for Real Madrid despite reports

Kylian Mbappe has not told PSG that he will leave this summer, despite reports.

Mbappe is committed to telling the club first if he decides to leave and sign for Real Madrid but that had not happened as of Saturday evening.

It would not be a surprise if he moves to Madrid and PSG have contingency plans for all eventualities.

Madrid would have to make him the highest-paid player in their history for him to move.

There have been multiple reports in France and Spain since the start of the year that Mbappe will leave, with more surfacing on Saturday, but nothing has been communicated to PSG.

The France international scored the opener in Paris Saint-Germain's 2-1 win at Strasbourg on Friday night.

Image: Kylian Mbappe was close to joining Real Madrid in 2022

Mbappe looked set to sign for Real Madrid in May 2022 until he made a dramatic u-turn and signed an expensive new two-year deal at PSG which prompted LaLiga to file a complaint to UEFA that the French club had broken FFP rules.

But his relationship with the Ligue 1 side soured last summer after Mbappe told PSG he would not be triggering the clause in his current deal that would extend it until the summer of 2025, meaning he would become a free agent in 2024.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Dharmesh Sheth and Raphael Honigstein discussed the future of Kylian Mbappe last month and whether the player was likely to stay at PSG despite huge interest from Real Madrid

Mbappe was frozen out of the first team and not included in the club's pre-season tour after turning down the opportunity to go to Saudi club Al Hilal for a world-record transfer fee of £259m.

However, there was another twist on the eve of the new season when Mbappe was reinstated following "very constructive and positive discussions", with club president Nasser Al-Khelaifi saying, "Kylian is committed to PSG".