Mason Greenwood transfer news: Manchester United agree £26.7m deal with Marseille plus 'significant' sell-on clause

Manchester United agree to sell Mason Greenwood to Marseille; deal worth £26.7m with United inserting a significant sell-on clause into the deal, thought to be between 40 and 50 per cent; Greenwood given permission to have a medical and discuss personal terms

Mason Greenwood spent last seson on loan at Getafe

Marseille have agreed a deal worth £26.7m - including add-ons - with Manchester United for striker Mason Greenwood.

United have inserted a significant sell-on clause into the deal, which is thought to be between 40 and 50 per cent.

Greenwood has now been given permission to have a medical and discuss personal terms.

He spent last season on loan at Getafe after being suspended by United following charges of attempted rape, controlling and coercive behaviour and assault.

The Crown Prosecution Service dropped the charges, and Greenwood's long-term United future has remained under serious doubt, also amid a change of controllership at Old Trafford to INEOS.

