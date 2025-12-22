Women's Super League transfer news: Every club's January window plans revealed

With the January transfer window looming, Sky Sports looks at what each Women's Super League club needs and some of the players attracting interest this winter.

ARSENAL

Image: Olivia Smith was the world's first £1m signing when joining Arsenal from Liverpool in the summer

The European champions have lost their spark. Arsenal are the league's most commercially successful side, able to generate the highest revenues and most consistent matchday crowds, and after a historic Champions League win in May, expectations were sky high.

So far, the Gunners have failed to live up to them - their worst start to a season since 2014 sees them nine points behind leaders Manchester City and perched just one point ahead of Manchester United in fourth.

What is needed?

An additional goalkeeper is the number one priority. Daphne Van Domselaar has suffered multiple injury setbacks in recent months, while Manuela Zinsberger is out for the season with a ruptured ACL - her contract is up at the end of the season. The National Women's Super League (NWSL) is the obvious place to look as their season concluded in November.

They have also been linked with Hammarby right-back Smilla Holmberg. In 26 games across this calendar year, the 19-year-old has amassed 10 goal involvements, scoring six. The summer departure of Lia Walti left a hole in defensive midfield, yet to be filled, which equally needs addressing.

Players out of contract

In addition to Zinsberger, Arsenal have a long list of contract expiries next summer: Katie McCabe, Caitlin Food, Steph Catley, Emily Fox, Kim Little, Laia Codina, Victoria Pelova, Stina Blackstenius and Kyra Cooney-Cross.

Keeping full-back Fox will be given priority, as she is one of the best in the world in her position. Cooney-Cross has also shown promise during a run of five starts towards the end of this year.

The other big contract question hangs over head coach Renee Slegers - will she be rewarded for delivering Arsenal's second European title with a new long-term contract or has poor league form somewhat tarnished her standing?

ASTON VILLA

Image: Aston Villa's Rachel Daly is out of contract in June

Aston Villa started poorly, had an ok middle and then a fairly damaging end to the first half of the season after getting hammered at Man City. The season will be described as mixed after only three wins.

Eighth place is probably the cut-off point in terms of teams in potential relegation trouble this season and by that measure they can point to progress under Natalia Arroyo, albeit the fight for better consistency needs attention.

What is needed?

Villa are starting to get players back from injury, which means they could be quiet this January. Lucy Staniforth is due to return which adds a touch of experience and class to a strong midfield including Missy Bo Kearns, Miri Taylor and Lucia Kendall.

If they can get big-money forward Gabi Nunes fit and firing, then that would also save them scrambling around a notoriously difficult striker market.

The club needs to make a decision on Rachel Daly's future with the 34-year-old out of contract in June, having only managed two goals all season.

BRIGHTON

Image: Fran Kirby was a marquee signing for Brighton back in the summer of 2024

It feels like stability is needed at Brighton after a high turnover of players during the last couple of years. The Seagulls, under shrewd operator Dario Vidosic, are comfortably one of the 'best of the rest' outside the top four, but to break into those places they need to form a core group that stays together.

Results haven't necessarily matched performance levels over the first half of the campaign and the ambition is to be much closer in points to the top four by May, if not within that quartet.

What is needed?

Brighton are a well-run club and will make money available for long-term targets but Vidosic's foremost assignment is to coach the young group he has into better players.

There is a Michelle Agyemang-shaped hole up top that could do with filling, while Vidosic recently told Sky Sports of his desire to add another central midfielder to his squad in January.

Finding a capable striker without breaking budget constraints during an inflated winter window is one of the trickier tasks of the recruitment game, and might necessitate a move into the loan market again.

CHELSEA

Image: Chelsea are six points off leaders Man City

There is always budget and backing at Chelsea, and this window might actually help to define their direction for the next few years with a number of big-name players due to be out of contract.

Sonia Bompastor has made no secret of her frustration over certain results so far, trailing Man City by six points at the halfway point - this is their lowest points tally at this stage of a campaign since 2018-19, incidentally the last time they failed to land the title.

What is needed?

The attack feels stale this season with Man City, Arsenal and Man Utd all outscoring the defending champions. Given that fact, Chelsea are one of the clubs monitoring USA forward Trinity Rodman's salary negotiations with the NWSL.

If she does decide to leave then don't be surprised if a league-leading offer is tabled by the highest spenders of each of the last few winter windows.

Players out of contract

Sam Kerr, Millie Bright, Guro Reiten and Lucy Bronze are among the are among the stars out of contract in the summer, and so it'll be interesting to see whether Chelsea will target replacements before any of those names are formally allowed to depart.

It's been more than two years since Kerr started a game in the WSL. She faces a big six months but starting isn't guaranteed with Mayra Ramirez also pushing for time when she returns from injury next month.

EVERTON

Image: Everton have only managed two wins from their first 11 games - despite beating Chelsea

Patience is required with Everton. They spent big in the summer when Ruby Mace became the club's record signing for a fee significantly over £100,000. They also bought in Maz Pacheco on a free and added to the strength of depth with six other permanent signings.

They would have hoped that level of investment would have put them in a better position than they are currently, but a statement win over Chelsea recently has eased tensions slightly. Still, an improvement on their 10th-place standing is required after the break.

What is needed?

Kelly Gago has reportedly attracted interest from PSG and Everton value the striker at around £500k.

If they do lose Gago, an-out-and-out striker would be top of the wish list - someone to complement Ornella Vignola and Katja Snoeijs' versatility across a fluid frontline.

Brian Sorensen's Scandinavian connections could prove useful if needing to dip into that market, along with what the USA might have to offer given those divisions have moved into the off-season.

LEICESTER

Image: Will funds be available in January to further Leicester's cause?

Leicester's summer window was rushed and underwhelming after Amandine Miguel's shock sacking just 10 days before their opening match. Ending 2025 with their first WSL win in three months, Leicester go into the window in ninth but with only two wins in 11 overall.

It's been a tough return to management for Rick Passmoor, who has stressed that his priority is to ensure the Foxes remain a "regular and competent side in this division". He could do with some help to deliver on such a promise.

What is needed?

Leicester find themselves in a chicken-and-egg situation: on-field success would entice more experienced talent through the doors, but without the depth of squad needed to get consistent results in this league, Passmoor is hamstrung.

Noemie Mouchon has returned to the pitch faster than expected and shown potential, while Shannon O'Brien has scored three in her last four but Leicester are crying out for a reliable goalscorer.

The manager has also spoken publicly of the importance of a vibrant youth system to support and sustain the future of the club. Ultimately, investment is needed at every level but with the financial difficulties of Leicester well documented, questions remain over what support can realistically be offered.

LIVERPOOL

The big unknown. Gareth Taylor was asked in a recent press conference if he has received any assurances from the Liverpool hierarchy about the upcoming window and he replied: "No assurances". Liverpool have been decimated by injuries this year - many season-ending.

Marie Hobinger and Sophie Roman-Haug were both lost to ACL ruptures within the same week. That said, there can be no excusing the dismal points return - the only side still winless in the division. If Taylor can't get them firing soon they risk being cut adrift, no matter how committed he is to his principles of playing.

What is needed?

Liverpool's struggle for goals is real. They remain among the lowest scorers. To illustrate, forward Mia Enderby scored her first and only WSL goal in December's 2-2 draw with West Ham and she's been playing in the league for three seasons.

Beaten Olsson has shown glimpses of her quality with a return of five goals in seven starts since joining in the summer, and scouring the Swedish and Norwegian markets again might bear fruit for Liverpool in January.

Despite being sacked by Man City in March, Taylor was able to negotiate the loan signing of Risa Shimizu from City in the summer and there might be scope for more temporary deals. Teenage talent Codie Thomas would surely benefit from some first-team experience away from Manchester if Taylor's offer was persuasive enough, for example.

Reinforcements are desperately needed in a variety of positions and Liverpool's openness to spending big - and spending wisely - will define whether they can get out of the mess they find themselves in.

LONDON CITY LIONESSES

Image: Jocelyn Precheur was sacked by London City on Sunday

With five wins from their first 11 matches, London City are good value for their sixth-place showing at the halfway point of their maiden Women's Super League season. But millionaire owner Michelle Kang's ambitions go well beyond consolation in the top tier - she expects more.

It came as a shock on Sunday evening that Jocelyn Precheur was the latest WSL manager to receive the sack, with a replacement reportedly already lined up. Perhaps this was done with long-term planning in mind but after a summer overhaul, including 16 signings, some turbulence was inevitable.

Before any signings can be made, clearly Kang needs to appoint a new head coach. Beyond that, it's worth watching the intriguing free agent class coming out of the US for potential January business.

What is needed?

There will be links with Rodman, should she leave Kang-owned Washington Spirit, but it feels too soon in the club's evolution to sign a world superstar on that level, especially if Chelsea are also in the mix.

Defensive reinforcements should be a priority but so should getting more from the big-name players brought into the fold during the summer. Grace Geyoro, Katie Zelem and Alanna Kennedy, for example, will all be expected to make greater impact in 2026.

MANCHESTER CITY

The league leaders are finally reaping the rewards of two years of shrewd recruitment. A year and a half after her arrival, Laura Blindkilde Brown is being given her chance to shine under Andree Jeglertz, Kerstin Casparij has proven herself to be one of the most progressive full-backs in the league and recent news of Alex Greenwood and Rebecca Knack's contract renewals have been met with obvious optimism too.

Now attention must turn to Khadija Shaw's contract. If City don't manage to sign a single player in January but tie the league's best striker down to a new long-term deal, that should be considered a successful window. Her future needs to be formalised above all else.

What is needed?

Mary Fowler is set to return from her ACL injury in the new year and with Kerolin back and young Iman Beney taking to the league like a duck to water, City are flush in forward areas. The question is whether they might look to lean on their attractive league position to future-proof squad depth even further.

A position that requires attention is left-back, given Leila Ouahabi is out of contract this summer. Greenwood and Casparij are solid backup options but it makes sense to consider a more stable, long-term solution.

Bids are likely to come in for Laura Wienroither - despite signing a permanent contract over the summer, she's not made any WSL appearances.

MANCHESTER UNITED

Image: Man Utd risk losing Ella Toone on a free next summer

Marc Skinner has been exceptionally vocal about the need to strengthen his squad in January as balancing commitments domestically with playing in Europe for the first time takes its toll. It was clear in the summer that United were not going to be robust enough to manage the demands of both, despite some clever recruitment.

Jess Park, Julia Zigiotti Olme and Fridolina Rolfo have all made an immediate impact but depth is lacking. The next evolution of this side has to aim to have two options in every position to offset the rigours of games every three or four days.

What is needed?

Interest in Bayern Munich forward Lea Schuller is strong ahead of the January window opening and would represent a solid signing with international pedigree.

But hang on, sound the deja vu alarm again. For the third year in a row one of their star players - this time Ella Toone - is six months from free agency. The England international can walk for nothing in the summer and negotiations have been ongoing for some time without resolution.

She would not be short of suitors.

Back-up at full-back and a starting calibre centre-back are also on Skinner's priority list, but will he also have to start planning for life without United's famous No 7 by signing a new midfielder first?

TOTTENHAM

Image: Tottenham are much improved under Martin Ho

Spurs are flying. Martin Ho has injected intensity and discipline into the squad and they are coping with the physical demands of a different brand of football well. After an understated but successful summer window, the head coach is starting to put his fingerprints on the profile of his squad, too, with the statement signing of Signe Gaupset from his former club Brann. The capture was a coup.

Finishing 11th last season was a clear sign that changes needed to be made and now Spurs sit two points shy of the top three. They have already equalled their points tally from the entirety of last season (20).

What is needed?

Spurs have been linked to Chelsea's Maika Hamano on loan - the London clubs have a history of doing business. Hamano's international team-mate,Toko Kogawas an inspired signing in July but Spurs cannot hide from the fact they have conceded as many as they have scored this season.

Julie Blakstad is a player who could provide additional defensive support and something different in attack. Fresh off a 15-goal campaign for Hammarby, it is thought the former Man City midfielder is eyeing a WSL return.

WEST HAM

Image: Rehanne Skinner has left West Ham Women with the club 11th in the WSL table

West Ham face a tough choice this January. Is the squad underperforming or does it need extra quality to guarantee survival? The reality is probably that both statements carry truth and form the basis of why Rehanne Skinner lost her job last week.

The club have appointed Rita Guarino as their new head coach following the sacking of Skinner, and now need to marry together new ideas with fresh talent to revive their campaign. Not easy in one window.

Building a squad around the likes of Shekiera Martinez, Riko Ueki, Vivianne Asseyi and Amber Tysiak is a must. There is a core group of WSL-level players there. But no team has conceded more in the league, so defensive reinforcements are surely a must. West Ham possess a -15 goal difference, the worst ratio of any side.

What is needed?

Suggestions the Hammers might lose defender Anouk Denton, recently capped by England, will be another significant blow and force their hand further in the market.

West Ham have previously signed talent from all over the world and made them WSL standouts. The same is needed this winter to avoid danger, while ensuring Guarino gets busy with extracting the best out of the ones they have got.