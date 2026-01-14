Andreas Skov Olsen: Rangers agree loan deal for Wolfsburg winger which includes option to buy in summer

Rangers have agreed a loan deal for Wolfsburg winger Andreas Skov Olsen.

The 26-year-old is set to undergo a medical before joining until the summer, with an option to buy included in the deal that could see him stay at Ibrox permanently.

After impressing at Club Brugge, Olsen moved to the Bundesliga for around £12m last January. However, he has made just eight league starts over the past year.

Sky Sports News reported on Tuesday that the player was keen on the switch to Rangers, with head coach Danny Röhl holding the player in high regard.

Olsen, who has won 40 caps for Denmark, had been a target for previous Ibrox bosses but chairman Andrew Cavenagh has sanctioned the move during this window as the club look to bolster their squad.

Midfielder Tochi Chukuwani became Röhl's first January signing after arriving from Sturm Graz for just over £4m, while left-back Tuur Rommens is close to finalising his move from Westerlo for around £3m.

Sky Sports' Alison Conway:

Since Danny Röhl took over in October, Rangers have the most wins, points and goals of any top-flight side.

He has galvanised a depleted squad and a broken fanbase to drag the Ibrox side back into a title race that many had already declared over.

And set-pieces are key to the German's success.

After scoring direct from corners against Aberdeen last Thursday, Thelo Aasgaard's goal at Pittodrie was their 11th from a corner this season.

Emmanuel Fernandez had a disallowed goal from a free-kick, while James Tavernier made it 2-0 from the penalty spot.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Highlights from Scottish Premiership match between Aberdeen and Rangers

"It [a set-piece] could always be an opener," Röhl told Sky Sports after the 2-0 win.

"The basic is the clean-sheet mentality, and we have to defend until the end. If you do this, and you do the basics right, then you deserve to win."

It is now five straight wins for Rangers since their loss to Hearts.

"Because of how bad they were at the start of the season, to come in and drag Rangers back into a title race is incredible. But you've got to kick on," said Kris Boyd.

"They've got to believe. You would imagine another two or three players would come in, then you never know!"