Paris Saint-Germain forward Neymar wanted Chelsea loan last summer but only Newcastle met demands - Paper Talk

THE SUN

Neymar was reportedly ready to accept a loan to Chelsea in the summer but Newcastle were the only club to meet PSG's demands. The Brazilian star had appeared to be on his way out of the Ligue 1 side after Kylian Mbappe is believed to have requested that he be sold.

Arsenal face a tough test soon after the World Cup with a potential January from hell. That's because Amazon Prime are rescheduling their clash against title rivals Man City "early in the New Year".

LONDON EVENING STANDARD

QPR boss Mick Beale has said it "would be hard to walk away from QPR right now and especially this young group…" but also admits it could be a big 24 hours for him and the club amid interest from Wolves.

PSV ace Cody Gakpo has labelled the collapse of his summer transfer to Manchester United "a shame" after holding talks with the club.

The main consortium looking to buy financially stricken Wasps have reportedly pulled out of the running to take over the club.

Mikel Arteta has stressed the importance of Arsenal topping their Europa League group and getting a bye to the last-16 of the competition.

DAILY MIRROR

Bayern Munich boss Julian Nagelsmann has publicly praised Borussia Dortmund star Jude Bellingham, who has been a long-term transfer target for Liverpool.

Barcelona boss Xavi has reportedly made Manchester United star Diogo Dalot his 'priority' transfer target.

Teddy Sheringham has told Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag to "break the bank" for Tottenham striker Harry Kane after the club failed to sign a suitable replacement for Cristiano Ronaldo in the summer.

THE TIMES

Michael Carrick has edged closer to becoming the next head coach of Middlesbrough and is expected to be in the dugout for the club's home game with Huddersfield on Saturday.

Gareth Southgate will submit England's provisional World Cup squad this week, with Crystal Palace's Eberechi Eze expected to be included.

DAILY TELEGRAPH

John Murtough, Manchester United's football director, has played down the prospect of any January signings by insisting the club are focused on next summer's window.

Erik ten Hag's first summer as United manager saw the club splash out £227m on six new signings, their biggest ever close-season outlay, as the Dutchman began a huge overhaul of an underperforming playing squad.