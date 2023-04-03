Man Utd transfer news: Bayer Leverkusen right-back Jeremie Frimpong a target for Erik ten Hag's side

Manchester United are interested in Bayer Leverkusen right-back Jeremie Frimpong, according to Sky Germany.

Frimpong - who is under contract with the Bundesliga club until June 2025 - has excelled under Leverkusen boss Xabi Alonso this season.

The former Liverpool midfielder has deployed the 21-year-old as a right wing-back since taking charge earlier in the season, with Frimpong responding with eight goals and nine assists in all competitions this season.

The former Manchester City and Celtic defender scored again last weekend as Leverkusen beat Schalke 3-0, with Alonso's side now seventh in the Bundesliga as they chase European qualification.

Frimpong's displays earned him a place in the Netherlands squad for the World Cup but - under former United boss Louis van Gaal - he failed to make an appearance.

Frimpong is still waiting to make his international debut and was left out of new Netherlands boss Ronald Koeman's first squad for last month's Euro 2024 Qualifiers.

Frimpong began his career at City but failed to make a first-team appearance before joining Celtic in September 2019.

He played 51 times for the Scottish champions before moving to Leverkusen in January 2021.

Erik ten Hag has called on Diogo Dalot and Aaron Wan-Bissaka at right-back since becoming United manager in the summer, with the former playing 33 times and the latter on 22 occasions this season.

Both players see their contracts expire at the end of next season, with Dalot having his deal extended by an extra 12 months in December last year.