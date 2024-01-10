Anthony Martial: Man Utd forward determined to see out remainder of Old Trafford contract

Anthony Martial wants to stay at Manchester United until the summer and is not interested in a move away from Old Trafford this month.

Martial has rejected interest from Marseille, Fenerbahce and the Saudi Arabian Premier League and intends to stay and fight for his place in Erik ten Hag's team.

United have held talks with the player and his agent about his future. As it stands, they are unlikely to trigger the one-year option in Martial's contract.

Therefore, Martial is on course to leave United on a free transfer when his deal expires on June 30 this year.

Sancho set to finalise Dortmund loan

The deal to take Jadon Sancho from United to Borussia Dortmund is expected to be finalised in the next 24 to 48 hours.

The loan fee and salary split has been agreed with final contract details being sorted. The deal is a straight loan with no option to buy.

Meanwhile, PSV Eindhoven have approached Manchester United over the possibility of signing winger Facundo Pellistri.

Image: Martial pictured during the defeat to Bournemouth

The Uruguay international has 18 months left on his United contract. United hold the option to extend for a further year.

Pellestri has started three games in all competitions this season.

Elsewhere, Sevilla are in talks with Manchester United over the loan signing of midfielder Hannibal Mejbri.

All parties feel a loan move until the end of the season would benefit the player and allow him to get more game time.

United triggered the one-year option in Hannibal's contract and will assess his longer-term future in the summer.

Hannibal has started four games in all competitions this season and is likely to find minutes even more limited as Casemiro and Mason Mount are close to returns.

