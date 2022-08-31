Wesley Fofana: Chelsea complete signing of Leicester's French defender in £75m deal

Chelsea have completed the signing of Leicester centre-back Wesley Fofana in a deal worth up to £75m.

Chelsea will pay an initial £70m, with a further £5m possible in add-ons.

Fofana has signed a seven-year contract with the club.

Leicester and Chelsea agreed a fee for Fofana on Saturday, with the defender flying to the USA on Monday for his medical.

Fofana said: "The two last days have been really big days for me and I'm very happy. I trained this morning with the team and it's a dream for me. I'm very excited to start playing games for the fans and the club.

"I'm here to win trophies - the Champions League, Premier League, FA Cup, Carabao Cup, everything. I came here to win and the club is built to win trophies so I'm here to continue that."

Chelsea had made three previous bids for Fofana which were all swiftly rejected by Leicester - two in excess of £60m and one believed to be £60m plus £10m in add-ons.

Rodgers confirmed the player had been training with Leicester's U23 team after failing to turn up to a training session last week, with the Frenchman trying to force a move to Stamford Bridge.

After Chelsea beat Leicester 2-1 on Saturday, Rodgers revealed his intentions to get a quick resolution in the Fofana transfer saga.

"I think it's the same with any player," he said. "If they decide they want to move and they see their future elsewhere, it's always better to have it done as quick as you possibly can.

"You have to prepare a team and you have to replace that player. It's only normal - every coach will tell you the same. I don't think it benefits anyone if it drags on."

Leicester make Faes move

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player With Leicester closing in on a new summer signing, the Transfer Talk panel discuss what Wout Faes would bring to the side.

Reims centre-back Wout Faes was heading to England on Wednesday for further discussions and a medical ahead of his proposed move to Leicester as a potential replacement for Fofana.

Leicester are aware that time is tight and have other defensive options they are actively pursuing in case the Faes deal does not come to fruition.

The deal under discussion between the clubs is for a fee that could rise to £15m.

Leicester are also looking at a number of right wingers, though a loan deal may be the most likely option.

