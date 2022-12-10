Barcelona are close to signing Chelsea midfielder N'Golo Kante on a free transfer - Paper Talk

All the top stories and transfer rumours from Sunday's newspapers...

THE SUN ON SUNDAY

Barcelona are close to signing Chelsea midfielder N'Golo Kante on a free transfer, with talks already being held over a contract ahead of him becoming a free agent in the summer.

Manchester United youngster Teden Mengi had to be stretchered off with a potentially serious injury during his side's pre-season friendly defeat against Real Betis.

Nordin Amrabat's brother Sofyan has begged Paris Saint-Germain to sign the Morocco star.

Image: Belgium's Thorgan Hazard and Morocco's Sofyan Amrabat challenge for the ball

MAIL ON SUNDAY

Juventus and Inter Milan are keen on keeping Chris Smalling in Italy but the former England international remains focused on staying part of Jose Mourinho's squad.

Delighted Morocco fans shut streets in London, Brussels and New York to celebrate their side's World Cup quarter-final win over Portugal.

A flower tribute was placed in the seat at the England vs France World Cup quarter-final which would have been occupied by US sportswriter Grant Wahl, who died on Friday while reporting on the game between Argentina and the Netherlands.

THE ATHLETIC

Several clubs turned down the chance to sign Cristiano Ronaldo over the summer for a small wage contribution, with Manchester United prepared to pay a decent percentage of his salary.

SUNDAY MIRROR

Manchester United have renewed their interest in South Korea defender Kim Min-jae, but now face having to pay Napoli potentially 10-times more than the £3m they could have signed him for from Beijing Sinobo Guoan 18 months ago.

Liverpool forward Roberto Firmino has emerged as a potential target for Saudi club Al-Nassr and he will be free to negotiate a deal in January.

Reports in Italy suggest Chelsea forward Hakim Ziyech has priced himself out of a move to AC Milan after increasing his salary demands.

Image: Hakim Ziyech initiates an attack against Spain

SUNDAY EXPRESS

Cristiano Ronaldo's girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez launched a brutal social media attack on Portugal coach Fernando Santos after their World Cup exit at the hands of Morocco.

Tottenham are prepared to meet the £39m release clause of Sporting Lisbon right-back Pedro Porro, according to reports in Portugal.

DAILY STAR SUNDAY

Liverpool lead rivals Everton and Newcastle in the race to sign Sunderland's England youth captain Chris Rigg, who is being dubbed as the "next Jordan Henderson".

SUNDAY TELEGRAPH

Deposed England head coach Eddie Jones made a surprise return to the touchline on Saturday as he took a mini-rugby session in frosty conditions at Barnes Rugby Club in London.

Hugely-respected New Zealand coach Stephen Fleming is set to become head coach of the Hundred's Southern Brave next summer in a huge coup for the competition.

SUNDAY MAIL

Michael Beale says Connor Goldson could be back in action for Rangers on Thursday, a month ahead of schedule, and has told Glen Kamara he would be better off staying at Ibrox amid speculation over a possible January move.