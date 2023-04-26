Chelsea planning to open talks with Inter Milan over goalkeeper Andre Onana - Paper Talk

All the top stories and transfer rumours from Thursday's newspapers...

DAILY MAIL

Chelsea are reportedly planning to open talks with Inter Milan over goalkeeper Andre Onana when they discuss Romelu Lukaku's future next week.

Mateo Kovacic could find himself reunited with former boss Thomas Tuchel this summer, with Mauricio Pochettino having reportedly picked out a No 6 as his priority this summer.

AC Milan starlet Rafael Leao has snubbed offers from Real Madrid and Chelsea and will look to stay long-term with the Rossoneri, according to reports.

Image: Rafael Leao has been a star performer for AC Milan in the Champions League this season

Tottenham Hotspur reportedly wanted Antonio Conte to stay on as manager until the end of the season despite his March exit coming via an official mutual agreement.

Nigerian businessman Dozy Mmobuosi's £115m takeover of Sheffield United is set to collapse amid claims the tycoon forked out £8.7m to support the financially-stricken club.

Barcelona's first moves to reduce their wage bill to comply with LaLiga's Fair Play rules have been unsuccessful with both Franck Kessie and Andreas Christensen saying no to a salary decrease.

DAILY TELEGRAPH

Mauricio Pochettino is not using an agent as he negotiates the finer points of his appointment as Chelsea's next head coach.

Genk forward Joseph Paintsil is set to start a fight for his signature between Premier League and European clubs after helping his side top the Belgian Pro League.

Brentford want Romeo Beckham to stay in their 'B' team next season. Beckham Jr, son of former England captain David Beckham, is on loan from Inter Miami's reserves until the end of the campaign.

Television match officials in the Premiership have been instructed to only intervene for the most "clear and obvious" forward passes due to the subjectivity of such decisions.

THE SUN

Victor Osimhen is set for a move to the Premier League this summer and Napoli have reportedly lined up a replacement in ex-Chelsea star Tammy Abraham.

Image: Napoli striker Victor Osimhen is Serie A's top scorer this season

AC Milan could snap up Arsenal winger Reiss Nelson on a free transfer this summer, according to reports.

DAILY MIRROR

Manchester United will not get involved in a lengthy bidding war with Tottenham for Harry Kane.

Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney set to whisk Wrexham stars to Las Vegas for a promotion party.

Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool are set to play against Sadio Mane's Bayern Munich in a pre-season friendly this summer.

Diego Costa is being made to sweat over his Wolves' future with the former Chelsea and Spain international being asked to play a waiting game over a contract for next season.

THE TIMES

Sam Burgess says that he is keen to secure a position as a head coach and is open to offers from Super League clubs.

If Australia try to counter "Bazball" with an aggressive approach of their own during the Ashes it will play into England's hands, Stuart Broad has said.

THE SCOTTISH SUN

Osaze Urhoghide is set to return to Celtic this summer after spending two seasons on loan at Belgian side KV Oostende.