Chelsea transfer news and rumours: Summer transfer window 2023

Gary Neville blamed owner Todd Boehly for Chelsea's "nightmare" season, saying he must "stop meddling".

Speaking on the Gary Neville Podcast, the Sky Sports pundit was critical of the way the American has made major changes to the staffing at Chelsea and taken on big football decisions himself.

"It all comes from the top," said Neville. "It's been chaotic, a mess since day one.

"Boehly has had a nightmare and misread this league. I'm sure he'll learn quickly. What has happened this season is purely down to him.

"He needed to keep the footballing department together. He's the non-footballing department. You're the owner. You're not a player or a coach. You've got no experience in this league so stay where you are and allow the people to run the football club [who have done so] successfully over the last 10 years.

"Try and get a year out of them to learn the ropes and keep the stability and consistency of Chelsea. Petr Cech left, Marina Granovskaia left, Thomas Tuchel was gone after a few games and all of a sudden you're in complete turmoil. Then they flipped it to a model giving eight-year contracts to 22-year-olds!

"When you start sacking groundsmen, physios, sports scientists, directors, managers, then you are throwing everyone under a bus saying, 'it's their fault not mine'... Chelsea had a successful way of running the club.

"This is now what Boehly has created. He created this mess. Like playing Football Manager, it's been terrible."

Image: Pochettino is believed to be Chelsea's preferred candidate to replace Graham Potter

Mauricio Pochettino's appointment as Chelsea head coach is edging closer.

During negotiations, Chelsea's squad size and recruitment have been discussed as well as the make-up of Pochettino's backroom staff.

Talks have progressed positively between both parties but no formal deal has been signed yet.

Interim boss Frank Lampard is expected to be in charge for the remainder of the season.

Who have Chelsea been linked with?

Andre Onana - Chelsea are trying to manoeuvre themselves into pole position to sign goalkeeper Onana from Inter Milan this summer (Daily Telegraph, May 6).

Neymar - Chelsea are among the clubs keeping an eye on Neymar's situation at Paris Saint-Germain (Daily Express, May 6).

The players linked with a Chelsea exit

Mason Mount - Chelsea could offload Mason Mount, who is valued at £80m and is being chased by Liverpool and Arsenal (Daily Mail, May 1).

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang - Barcelona have made Chelsea's Aubameyang their top No 9 target this summer (Sky Sports, April 24).

Kalidou Koulibaly - Chelsea defender Koulibaly wants to leave the club after just one season and has spoken to Massimiliano Allegri over a transfer to Juventus (Goal, April 24).

Conor Gallagher - Chelsea will try to sell Gallagher this summer, with a number of Premier League and European clubs interested in the England midfielder (Daily Mail, April 17).

The latest contract news

Edouard Mendy - Chelsea have paused contract negotiations with Mendy and left him on a below-market-rate deal which expires in 2025 (Evening Standard, April 14).

