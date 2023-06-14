Chelsea transfer news: Kepa Arrizabalaga to be Mauricio Pochettino's first-choice goalkeeper

Mauricio Pochettino plans to go into next season with Kepa Arrizabalaga as his first-choice goalkeeper.

Chelsea have been repeatedly linked with moves for new 'keepers this summer, including Inter Milan's Andre Onana and Brighton's Robert Sanchez.

However, Pochettino is understood to be happy with Kepa and the club are not currently pursuing moves for either player, and they are unlikely to do so.

Chelsea have other priorities in the transfer market both in terms of outgoings and incomings.

However, they may look in the market for a new number two if a strong bid comes in for Edouard Mendy and the player wants to leave.

