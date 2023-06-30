Nicolas Jackson: Chelsea sign Villarreal striker on eight-year contract

Chelsea have signed striker Nicolas Jackson from Villarreal.

The 22-year-old has agreed an eight-year deal at Stamford Bridge after Chelsea paid Villarreal slightly more than his £30.1m release clause in exchange for more favourable payment terms.

The Senegalese forward becomes Mauricio Pochettino's second summer signing since he took charge in May following the £52m arrival of Christopher Nkunku from RB Leipzig.

Jackson scored 12 goals and provided five assists in all competitions for Villarreal last season.

Bournemouth had agreed a deal to sign the Senegalese forward for £22.5m in January but he failed his medical with a hamstring problem.

Chelsea co-sporting directors Laurence Stewart and Paul Winstanley said: "We are excited to welcome Nicolas to Chelsea. He is a young player with big potential, as he showcased for Villarreal last season.

"We believe he is ready for this next step in his career and look forward to him working with our new head coach, Mauricio Pochettino, and his Chelsea team-mates."

More to follow...

