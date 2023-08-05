Chelsea transfer news: Goalkeeper Robert Sanchez joins from Brighton in £25m deal

Chelsea have completed the £25m signing of Brighton goalkeeper Robert Sanchez.

The fee is inclusive of add-ons and a sell-on clause, while Sanchez has signed a seven-year deal at Stamford Bridge.

The 25-year-old will provide cover and competition for fellow Spain international Kepa Arrizabalaga.

Paul Winstanley and Laurence Stewart, Chelsea's co-sporting directors, said: "We're very pleased to welcome Robert to Chelsea and he adds further quality to our goalkeeping unit.

"Robert has repeatedly proved himself in the Premier League and been capped by his country. We are excited to watch him work with Mauricio [Pochettino] and his coaching team during the season ahead."

Chelsea were looking to strengthen their goalkeeping ranks after selling Edouard Mendy to Saudi Arabian side Al-Ahli earlier this summer.

Sanchez, who has two caps for Spain, came through the academy at Brighton, where he made a total of 90 appearances.

However, Sanchez lost his place under Roberto De Zerbi last season, with Jason Steele the Italian's preferred goalkeeper.

Sanchez was left out of the Brighton squad on a number of occasions at the end of last season and did not travel on the club's pre-season tour.

Sanchez will reunite with Ben Roberts, his former goalkeeping coach at Brighton who is also at Chelsea.

He becomes the Blues' seventh summer signing following the arrivals of Christopher Nkunku, Axel Disasi, Nicolas Jackson, Lesley Ugochukwu, Angelo and Diego Moreira.

