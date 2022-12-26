Liverpool have made a move for Cody Gakpo as they look to overtake Manchester United in transfer chase - Paper Talk

All the top stories and transfer rumours from Tuesday's newspapers...

THE TIMES

Liverpool have made a move for Cody Gakpo as they look to overtake Manchester United in the chase for the Holland forward.

Image: Cody Gakpo celebrates at the World Cup

THE ATHLETIC

Arsene Wenger returned to the Emirates Stadium for the first time since departing as Arsenal manager in 2018.

Chelsea head coach Graham Potter expects to be without at least seven first-team players as the club attempt to kickstart a Premier League revival.

THE SUN

Harry Kane was mocked by Brentford fans who sung "you let your country down" during their clash with Tottenham in the Premier League on Saturday.

Manchester United are prepared to break a transfer record to land goalkeeper Diogo Costa.

Chelsea have been handed a boost in their transfer pursuit of Youssoufa Moukoko.

Chelsea are also considering a stunning move to sign Joao Felix on loan in the January transfer window.

PSV star Cody Gakpo remains keen on signing for Manchester United.

Dele Alli had little to celebrate on Christmas Day as he was benched for Besiktas' match against Gaziantep.

Manchester United ace Anthony Elanga is being targeted by Everton ahead of the January transfer window.

Leicester's Caglar Soyuncu is "close" to joining Atletico Madrid ahead of the January transfer window.

DAILY TELEGRAPH

Jesse Lingard says he still doesn't know why he was frozen out at Manchester United ahead of his return with Nottingham Forest.

DAILY MIRROR

Cristiano Ronaldo is reportedly set to undergo a medical at Al-Nassr ahead of a move that will see him earn a staggering £173m per year.

Image: Cristiano Ronaldo is looking for a new club

Rafael Leao opened up on his admiration for Arsenal - just as Mikel Arteta promised he "can get a striker" in the January transfer window.

DAILY MAIL

New details over Karim Benzema's acrimonious split from France has emerged, with his presence reportedly causing tension with Antoine Griezmann, while others feared he would be a bad influence in Qatar.

Manchester United's ongoing pursuit of Barcelona star Frenkie de Jong has reportedly hit a major roadblock after the Catalan giants reaffirmed their commitment to the player.

Fabio Capello has branded Cristiano Ronaldo 'arrogant' while insisting the Portugal captain was 'cumbersome' for his country during the 2022 World Cup.

Newcastle midfielder Jonjo Shelvey is set for another spell on the sidelines after picking up a calf injury.

DAILY RECORD

Kilmarnock's January transfer window plans have been outlined as boss Derek McInnes looks ahead to a big month for the club.

Celtic have until the end of the season to decide whether to sign Moritz Jenz permanently, according to reports.